Top tech roles by salary in the US

Not only does the tech sector offer some of the highest salaries around, but job opportunities are predicted to grow overall.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) occupational outlook handbook, overall employment in computer and information occupations should grow 15 percent through 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.

The increase is expected to result in almost 700,000 new jobs in one decade. In addition to new jobs from growth, opportunities will arise from the need to replace workers leaving. It predicts more than 400,000 such openings will arise on average each year over the same period.

…And salary growth

What’s more, the median annual wage for this group was $97,430 in May 2021, much higher than the median annual wage for all occupations, of $45,760.

It identifies some of the top tech roles in the USA, including computer and information research scientists, whose median pay last year was $131,490.

Computer network architects saw a median pay rate of $120,520, while for systems analysts the median rate was $99,270.

For database administrators and architects the rate was $101,000, for information security analysts $102,600, while for devs and testers combined, the median rate was $109,020.

Fast growing

What’s more, the tech sector has one of the fastest growing occupations in the US right now. Of the 20 fastest growing occupations – that is, the occupations with the highest projected percentage change of employment through 2031 – data scientists came sixth on the BLS list, with a predicted growth rate of 35 percent. Data scientists’ current median pay rate is $100,910.

Eighth on the list of fastest growing occupations was hack busting information security analyst, set to grow by a predicted 35 percent. This occupation’s current median pay is $102,600, while the number of web developer roles was predicted to grow by 30 percent in just under a decade. The current median salary for web developers is $77,030.

In terms of the number of new jobs projected through 2031, some 370,600 new software developer jobs are set to come on stream. Devs on their own (as opposed to combined with testers, as above) enjoyed a median salary rate of $120,730 last year.

Remember, one of the quickest ways to boost your salary is to change jobs and right now, with inflation topping 8 percent – and the cost of food at home up 13.5 percent, the biggest hike since 1979 – if you stand still, you’re going backwards.

