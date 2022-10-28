Underqualified for the job you want? Go for it anyway

A job opening catches your eye, but the required experience is six years – and you’ve been in the industry for a little over two. Should you still apply? And if you’re called in for an interview, should you acknowledge you might be slightly underqualified?

There’s a whole host of reasons why you might go for a job that doesn’t match your level of experience. You may be switching industries or about to make a complete career change. You may be relocating to a new city, or you want to work for a particular company. Or maybe you just really want this job.

But don’t assume your lack of experience will mean your resume is bound for the waste paper basket – online or IRL. In fact, you could be the exact candidate they’re looking for; they just don’t know it yet…

It helps that the labor market is still extraordinarily strong. The unemployment rate, which stood at 3.7% in August, remains near a five-decade low according to the September 2022 jobs report. There are twice as many job openings as unemployed workers available to fill them, and layoffs are close to a record low. If there was ever a time to make the move to your “dream” job, it might be now.

However, all too often, people don’t apply for a new position simply because they don’t perfectly match the job description, particularly if you’re a woman. Research shows that while men and women share similarities in how they look for jobs, women are 16% less likely to apply to a job after viewing it, and also apply to 20% fewer jobs than men. The reason? A report showed that women hold back if they don’t meet 100% of the criteria, while men usually apply after meeting about 60%.

Interestingly, by the same token, a 2019 study revealed that a whopping 84% of HR managers in 28 U.S. cities hired people whose resumes they’d formerly have ignored. The same survey queried 2,800 employees across the country and found that 62% were “offered a position for which they were underqualified”.

Wishlist

Of course, for some jobs, ironclad requirements will always stand. But for more and more openings, particularly in the tech industry, employers are open to the idea of hiring candidates who might not check all the boxes; just the most important ones.

It’s worth remembering that job descriptions are a bit like a wish list. The hiring manager is including every potential skill, task, and experience that they would like (but not necessarily need) the candidate to possess.

So, practically speaking, it’s useful for almost everyone to treat job ads as though they are a set of guidelines, not a strict list of requirements that an applicant must have. Right now, no one should limit themselves only to positions for which they are already qualified or overqualified. If you have skills similar to the requirements, and are open to building new ones, you should apply.

Quite simply, you’ve got to be in it to win it, and the key is to get your foot in the door with that first interview. After that, it’s up to you to convince the hiring manager you’re right for the role and maybe, just maybe, you are. But you’ll never know if you don’t try.

Executive Assistant (On-site), MITRE Corporation, McLean

The MITRE Public Center is looking for an Executive Assistant to support the MPS Senior Vice President – GM. This position will involve all operational and administrative functions of the office, including managing the SVP’s calendar, travel requirements, and expense reports. You’ll engage with senior officials and executives from government, commercial industry, and academia, and build and maintain relationships with senior Government executive assistants. If you have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of two years of related experience, or an equivalent combination of related education and work experience, plus the ability to obtain a secret clearance, then you should consider applying for this great role. You can find all the information you need here.

Legislative Policy Advisor, Arnold & Porter, Washington

Arnold & Porter is Chambers-rated as one of the top legislative practices at a national law firm. It’s currently looking for a Policy Advisor for the Legislative and Public Policy Practice Group in the Washington, DC office. Qualified candidates must have a minimum of six years of experience working in Congress, an executive branch department or agency. Experience working on tax, trade, financial services, appropriations, defense, and/or foreign relations is a plus, but not required, as this position will work across a number of policy sectors every day. If your interest is piqued, you can find all the details here.

Vice President of Public Policy, Council for Opportunity in Education, Washington

The Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students, and students with disabilities in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Pacific Islands, and Puerto Rico. It’s currently seeking a dynamic and accomplished Vice President of Public Policy. If you have an advanced degree in law, public policy, public administration, or related field; experience as a legislative director, legislative counsel, chief of staff or professional staff member to a congressional committee; and an intimate understanding of higher education policy, including both the appropriations and authorization processes, this could be the role for you. You can find out more, by clicking on this link.