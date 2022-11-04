Why hybrid working is just so passé

If you thought hybrid working was the way of the future, you’re already behind the times.

New research from collaborative solutions specialist Intermedia Cloud Communications suggests companies that offer total workplace flexibility are winning not just the war for talent but the battle for business.

It defines fully flexible workstyle options as a mix of both fully remote and hybrid work environments, with employees choosing the mix that suits them best.

The survey of more than 300 small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) found employers that offered it saw both increased employee productivity and higher customer retention rates.

Fully flexible

Companies that offer both remote and hybrid environments reported customer retention rates were up 79 percent, significantly higher than those which offered only remote (62 percent) or only hybrid (57 percent) working. Rates for employee productivity, focus and peace of mind were also up, by at least 59 percent each.

The Intermedia survey also found fully flexible working supports employee retention too.

It found lack of fully remote and hybrid options was the main reason SMB leaders reported leaving their position over the past six to 12 months, cited in 45 percent of cases. Issues with communication, low advancement potential and career progression also featured, but ranked lower.

SMBs appear to be behind the curve, with nearly three quarters (72 percent) indicating they believe it to be important that their employees live within commuting distance of an office, an indicator of resistance to wholesale adoption of flexible work practices.

In a tight labor market, such resistance may be futile. That’s because 85 percent of respondents say their life satisfaction has increased since the fully remote/hybrid work revolution.

More than two thirds (69 percent) of business leaders and owners believe remote and hybrid working has significantly improved their team’s job satisfaction too.

“This report reinforces much of what we already know; remote and hybrid work aren’t some passing pandemic-era fads, they’re the modern workplace architecture,” said Elizabeth Mye, Intermedia’s senior vice president of global human resources.

“Their impact on employee and business owner satisfaction isn’t wholly unexpected, but the influence on customer retention is compelling. The results are pretty clear – while not without challenges, longer-term remote and hybrid options should be in the conversation for any SMB.”

Among the challenges Mye refers to is the fact that the report also revealed that 53 percent of respondents feel being fully remote/hybrid has created a less cohesive culture, with more cliques and smaller social groups forming as a result of less in-person interactions.

Creating opportunities for “water cooler moments”, facilitating employee resource groups, and focusing on diversity and inclusion programs can all help, reckons Mye.

But “it requires a lot more effort than if you are all face-to-face. More discipline is required to create multi-dimensional connections,” she says.

Employers also have to guard against proximity bias, she adds. That is, showing preference to those who are in the office.

“Proximity bias is all about control,” she explains. “It’s ‘if I don’t see it, it’s not happening’.”

Not so, says Mye, who believes the report shows clearly that the benefits of fully flexible working go straight “to the bottom line”.

Compensation is not the primary driver for most employees, she adds. “The main driver is being fairly compensated, for meaningful work, in a supported environment.”

For employers, “it’s about being thoughtful about what means something to that individual – and caring enough to find out.”

