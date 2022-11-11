This Is Why Diverse Teams Make For Better Business

Hiring diverse teams makes for better business. It stands to reason. Not alone does it mitigate against the kind of groupthink that contributed to the global financial crisis but, at the very least, organizations should reflect the market they serve.

If you’re a retailer for example, the all-male management line up is just not a good look when you consider studies from market research company Nielsen which show women control the purse strings for 89 percent of routine household spending.

Little wonder Fortune 500 chart topper Walmart is so committed to its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

Indeed, the retail giant is one of a slew of firms that now put out DEI reports each year, drilling deep into such details as promotion rates for women and people of color at frontline, officer and management level.

Two years ago DEI metrics were added to Fortune 500 rankings, thanks to a partnership with Refinitiv, a provider of financial markets data. Together they launched Measure Up in a bid “to make corporate diversity disclosure the new standard of doing business” by encouraging the reporting of diversity data.

It helps move the dial on diversity and inclusion, not least because of the truth in the maxim that what gets measured gets managed.

Momentum is building. The World Economic Forum meeting at Davos this year highlighted DEI as a priority for business, government and society, cautioning that the racial equity movement has lost momentum, while progress on LGBTQI+ rights “remains sharply divided and polarized by country”.

At the same time, the World Health Organization estimates that 1.3 billion people – 17 percent of the global population – live with disability.

All of these factors combine to exacerbate social and economic polarization within countries, says the WEF, pointing out that “the private sector is increasingly becoming a key agent in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) action”.

Employers are helping to move the dial in practical ways, including the provision of unconscious bias training to guard against the impetus to recruit or promote people who look, talk and behave like us.

They are developing mentoring, buddy programmes and employee resource groups which help break through silos and hierarchies to open up communications channels. They are addressing issues such as pay gaps and gender gaps, and actively developing a more diverse pipeline for senior leadership.

Employers are recognising neurodivergence, being more supportive of mental health issues, and encouraging people to bring their “full self” to work. They are providing greater flexibility in relation to remote and hybrid working, which in turn has opened up fresh talent pools in a tight labor market.

They are training team leads to ensure “presentism”, which rewards those in the office over those on the call, doesn’t creep in.

Where high profile employers go, others follow. Google recently published key practices it introduced to drive DEI, reporting its best year yet for hiring women globally, as well as Black+ and Latinx+ employees in the US.

It focused on retention and progression, boosted representation, introduced new policies and practices to make hybrid working more inclusive and took steps to foster a culture of belonging, such as by developing new supports for people with a disability.

In Brazil for example, the tech firm tripled the representation of staff with disabilities, launched real-time, live captioning, live audio-descriptors, and sign language interpreters for all office-wide meetings.

Organizations driving DEI aren’t doing so just because it’s the right thing to do. They’re doing it because it makes for better business.

“Inclusive businesses are innovative, profitable and safer for employees,” says the US Chamber of Commerce. It adds that “diverse and inclusive businesses outperform their homogenous competitors in innovation, employee retention, talent recruitment, profit and many other business metrics that lead to long term growth”.

Who can argue with that?

Want to join a company that values diversity and fosters inclusion? Here are three great companies hiring now.

UX Lead, Google

Google has loads of openings right now including this UX Lead for Google’s Pixel Watch product. The role is at its Mountain View operation, and is suitable for someone with a track record of designing and shipping successful software for large-scale user bases. Get the full job description here.

Software Engineer, Salesforce

Salesforce has multiple Software Engineering positions open at its base in San Francisco. It’s looking for people with a technical degree and remote working is an option though some travel to Salesforce offices may be required. See the full job spec here

Manager, Talent Acquisition Sourcing Partner, Bristol Myers Squibb

The Manager, Talent Acquisition Sourcing Partner is part of the Global Sourcing & Pipeline team responsible for non-executive positions at pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. This remote position, based out of Princeton, New Jersey, is open to degree holders with five to seven years recruitment experience. Apply for the role here