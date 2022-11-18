How Serena & Venus Williams Are Inspiring Black Business Women

Role models to generations of little girls born into the “If you can see it, you can be it” era, the impact the Williams sisters have had on women and sport cannot be underestimated.

Winning a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three doubles gold medals at the Olympic, Serena and sister Venus broke records and barriers, on and off the court.

And now they’re inspiring a whole new cohort of women, this time with their support of women in business, particularly in the tech sector.

Of course, the Williams sisters’ interest in technology is nothing new. The pair have actually been involved at ground level with several start-ups, and are committed to supporting women in tech.

Serena backed and founded San Francisco-based venture capital firm Serena Ventures in 2017. In March 2022, it raised $111 million, it currently has a portfolio of 60 companies including SendWave, MasterClass, and Daily Harvest, and it has already celebrated 16 Unicorns.

She wanted to found a VC firm that focused on diverse or underrepresented backgrounds after hearing that only 2% of venture money went to women at an event led by Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of security company Clear.

A statistic which Serena recently reposted on Twitter: “White males receive 98.7% of $69 trillion in private business funding. The remaining 1.3% is reserved for white women and ‘everyone else’.”

“That’s the reason Serena Ventures exists,” she said. “My mind literally couldn’t compute everything goes to the same person. I think the only way to actually change that, is people who look like me to be writing the big checks.”

Serena also teamed up with interviewing company Karat to back its Brilliant Black Minds program, which aims to help Black engineers advance in the tech industry.

“I have spent my career learning how to #practicelikeachampion. I’ve teamed up with the world’s largest interviewing company, @Karat, so YOU can do the same. Calling all Black software engineers… this #BrilliantBlackMinds movement is for you!!” Serena said in a tweet in April, 2022.

And earlier this year, Venus and Serena both invested in a London fintech Firm, Shares, becoming the mobile platform’s first ever ambassadors. Encouraging users to buy and sell shares in companies, as well as learn and manage investments through shared information, it became the second most downloaded app in the finance sector on the App Store.

Speaking about their involvement with the investment app, Serena said: “It is rare to find companies that are equally as passionate about opening up opportunities and breaking barriers to entry that have prevented traditional spaces like investment from being totally inclusive.”

The good news is, Shares is not the only tech company committed to opening up space for women and minorities in tech.

