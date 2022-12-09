Why You Need To Work For A Diverse & Inclusive Company

How diverse is the company you currently work for? Take a moment to look around your office (if anyone has bothered to show up, that is), or scan the faces of your colleagues on your next Zoom call. Does everyone look/sound/act the same? Big mistake. Huge.

Having a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy (DE&I) isn’t an empty slogan or a “HR issue” – it’s a cornerstone of business success. It ultimately wins the battle for talent, increases employee engagement, improves retention, and better serves clients and customers.

That’s because a diverse and inclusive workforce is a happy one. When employees feel included, they feel comfortable enough to stay. When they don’t, they leave. Great Place To Work research shows that employees who work in diverse and inclusive teams are 5.4 times more likely to want to stay for the long-term.

Innovative workplaces

DE&I also makes for a much more innovative workplace, which is essential in the world in which we now live. Only when you create an environment where people feel comfortable to show up as themselves, with their best ideas and various skill sets, can they develop new solutions. A study from Harvard Business Review found that diverse companies had a 19% higher innovation revenue.

The research is hard to refute. A study by Gartner shows that diversity is key to building the most successful and efficient teams. Did you know a highly diverse team can improve performance by up to 30%? Diversity leads to better decision-making which, in turn, impacts profitability. According to McKinsey & Company, the most diverse companies outperform their less diverse competitors by an impressive 36% in profitability.

It’s little wonder that more and more companies are learning that a strong business is one that includes people with disabilities, as well as diversity in race, cultural backgrounds and gender. And CEOs across industries continue to pledge to become more diverse and inclusive.

George Floyd’s murder in 2020 catalyzed a reckoning that forced business leaders to see the enormous inequalities that have always been there. Following his death, many companies, including Meta, Pfizer, Microsoft and McDonald’s made pledges to improve diversity hiring. There was also a noticeable spike in the hiring of DE&I professionals too, with more than 60 US companies appointing their first-ever chief diversity officer.

All in all, it’s clear that embracing diversity is not just good for business; it’s good for you and your career. Here are three great jobs in organizations that have made DE&I a top priority. In fact, Accenture, Mastercard and Abbott came in first, second and third respectively on DiversityInc’s 2022 Top 50 Companies For Diversity List.

Federal – PeopleSoft Developer, Accenture, San Antonio

Accenture Federal Services helps clients tackle their toughest challenges while unleashing their fullest potential. What makes its approach so unique; operating from the nation’s capital, it brings together commercial innovation and leading-edge technologies to deliver an integrated and interactive experience that far exceeds expectations. It’s currently looking for a motivated, inquisitive PeopleSoft Technical Developer. You need two years’ PS FSCM implementation or support, and two years’ experience with PeopleTools PT 8.57, Integration Broker, Component Interfaces and PeopleCode. You can find more information about this role here.

Lead Systems Platform Architect, Mastercard, O’Fallon

Mastercard works to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Shared Components Service Delivery team is looking for a Lead Systems Platform Architect. If you’re passionate about systems architecture, you would like to build mission-critical middleware infrastructure and you have advanced knowledge of web application architecture and project delivery, this could be the role for you. You can apply here.

Associate Commodity Risk Analyst, Abbott Laboratories, North Chicago

Abbott is a global healthcare leader, creating breakthrough science to improve people’s health. At Abbott, you’ll have access to training and career development, financial security and healthcare and well-being programs. It’s a company that is recognized as one of the best places to work for diversity, working mothers, female executives, and scientists, and it’s currently looking for an Associate Commodity Risk Analyst. In this role, you will provide global market analysis and negotiation support and you must stay well-versed on macro and micro economic trends and their impact on material costs. A BA BS in economics, finance, mathematics or business is required and you should have a minimum of two years’ in purchasing/sourcing or other finance-related experience. If you like the sound of this role, read more about it here.