Poll: Republican and Democrat tied for Ohio governor

Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordraySherrod Brown says he's 'not actively considering' running for president Trump: 'Good news' that Obama is campaigning again Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls MORE are tied in the gubernatorial race to replace Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio), according to a new NBC News/Marist College poll.

Forty-seven percent of Ohio registered and likely voters said they would vote for DeWine while 47 percent said they would vote for Cordray if the race were held today. One percent of voters identified as "other" while 6 percent reported being undecided.

This marks a shift since the poll was last administered in June. Forty-three percent of registered voters said they would vote for Cordray in June compared to 42 percent of voters backing DeWine. Two percent of voters said their option would be "other" while 11 percent said they were undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Baldwin Wallace University poll last week showed DeWine, Ohio's attorney general, with a narrow 41.8-37 percent lead over Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The candidates have similar favorability ratings among likely voters in the latest NBC poll. Forty-four percent of likely voters view Cordray favorably compared to 47 for DeWine.

Ohio's gubernatorial race is more competitive than the Senate race, where Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSherrod Brown says he's 'not actively considering' running for president Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Overnight Health Care: Senators target surprise medical bills | Group looks to allow Medicaid funds for substance abuse programs | FDA launches anti-vaping campaign for teens MORE (D-Ohio) holds a double-digit lead over Republican Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciHow the Trump tax law passed: Breaking the gridlock Sherrod Brown says he's 'not actively considering' running for president Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls MORE (Ohio).