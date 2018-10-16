Cook Political Report shifts Oregon governor race to 'toss up'

Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted their prediction for the Oregon gubernatorial race from "lean democrat" to "toss up" Tuesday.

Although Oregon is a deep-blue state, incumbent Gov. Kate Brown (D) has faced a stern challenge from Rep. Knute Buehler (R).

A poll released Tuesday gave her a 40 to 35 percent lead, with 17 percent of voters remaining undecided.

Cook argues that some of the closeness of this election may have to do with the controversy-riddled tenure of previous Democratic Gov. John Kitzhaber, whose resignation led to Brown's ascension to office in early 2015.

Additionally, tax increases passed under her tenure have made the situation difficult for Brown.

"The tax increases that impacted everything from health insurance premiums to gas and vehicle sales may prove to be her Achilles Heel," Jennifer Duffy of Cook explained.

Buehler is considered a moderate on most issues apart from immigration, making her more difficult to "demonize" for Democrats, Duffy also wrote in a post.

Oregon joins Connecticut as the only two Democrat-held governor seats categorized as a 'toss up' by Cook.