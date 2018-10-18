Live coverage: Heitkamp faces Cramer in high-stakes North Dakota debate

Sen. Heidi HeitkampMary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampPoll: Dem Donnelly has 4-point lead in Indiana Senate race Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage Heitkamp: Staffer no longer with campaign after ad naming abuse victims MORE (D-N.D.) and Rep. Kevin CramerKevin John CramerElection Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage Heitkamp: Staffer no longer with campaign after ad naming abuse victims Election Countdown: Dems outraise GOP in final stretch | 2018 midterms already most expensive in history | What to watch in second Cruz-O'Rourke debate | Trump raises 0M for reelection | Why Dems fear Avenatti's approach MORE (R-N.D.) are set to go toe-to-toe in the first debate of their North Dakota Senate race.
The debate on Thursday comes at a pivotal time for Heitkamp's reelection campaign. She has seen her polling numbers fall in recent weeks and is fending off criticism after her campaign incorrectly identified several victims of sexual abuse in a newspaper ad.
Cramer has gained momentum in the wake of a bitter partisan fight over the confirmation of Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughProtesters confront Cruz at airport over Kavanaugh vote Trump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE to the Supreme Court, but he's also come under fire for comments he made about the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the judge.
Heitkamp is among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats facing reelection this year. President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump renews attacks against Tester over VA nominee on eve of Montana rally Trump submits 2017 federal income tax returns Corker: Trump administration 'clamped down' on Saudi intel, canceled briefing MORE won the state by more than 35 points in 2016 and Cook Political Report currently rates the race as a "toss-up."
Follow The Hill's live coverage of the North Dakota Senate debate set to start at 8 p.m. ET.