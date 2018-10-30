Gillum: Trump, GOP opponent providing 'cover' for violent extremists

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) during a campaign rally on Tuesday called out his Republican opponent, as well as President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE, for providing "cover" to violent extremists.

Gillum criticized his opponent in the race for governor, former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Trump’s ‘goal is to make us afraid of each other’ Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days MORE (R-Fla.), for allying himself with Trump.

“[DeSantis] is now joined by Donald Trump and the campaign of distractions and the campaign of division and derision, a campaign to make us fearful of each other so we that can't see each other's humanity, a campaign that is providing cover for people who are now taking their political differences and going to the next extreme to create political violence," he said.

“This is unacceptable is civilized society, this is not the American way,” he added.

Gillum's comments comes days after a man murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, a white man killed two black shoppers at a Kentucky supermarket, and Cesar Sayoc Jr. was arrested for sending over a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Trump critics.

Gillum told his supporters that the Nov. 6 midterm election is an opportunity to "send in an unapologetic tone that we are not going to accept the politics of division, that we are not going to give way to hatred, that we are not going to give cover to racists, and xenophobes, and zealots."

The former Tallahassee mayor made similar remarks on "The Daily Show" Tuesday, saying that DeSantis has given “too much harbor to racists and xenophobes and anti-Semites.”