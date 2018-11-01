Arizona’s Green Party candidate drops out of Senate race and endorses Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona’s Green Party candidate announced she is dropping out of the state’s Senate race and is endorsing the Democratic candidate Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema is locked in a tight race with Republican Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate battles tighten in two key races GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races MORE to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSenate battles tighten in two key races GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races MORE.

Angela Green told her supporters “to vote for a better Arizona, and that would be for Sinema.”

Green said she was endorsing Sinema because her views more closely aligned with the Democratic candidate.

BREAKING AZ Green Party's U.S. Senate candidate Angela Green tells #12News she's dropping out & throwing support to @kyrstensinema. Green was polling up to 6% in toss-up race. https://t.co/WwxN7M13b0 #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/GA4tfSyAoO — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) November 1, 2018

“There is a lot of other reasons that I can’t support the other candidate,” Green said.

McSally has a 7-point lead over Sinema, according to a new poll released Thursday.

A poll from NBC News shows Green receiving 6 percent of the vote and an average of polls from RealClearPolitics has Green getting 3 points.

Green’s endorsement of Sinema could give her a late boost just days before the midterms.