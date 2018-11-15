Florida not using Broward County's recount tally because it uploaded results 2 minutes late

Florida will not use results from Broward County's machine recount because the office submitted its results two minutes past the 3 p.m. deadline Thursday.

“We uploaded to the state two minutes late so the state has chosen not to use our machine recount results. They are going to use our first unofficial results as our second unofficial results,” Joe D’Alessandro, an electing official, said, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

A lawyer for Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) confirmed Broward County was unable to submit its recount results.

D’Alessandro added to the Sun-Sentinel that the recount was submitted late because of his unfamiliarity with Florida's website. He also said that there was a difference of about 2,000 votes between the manual recount and the one tabulated earlier.

The news comes as Florida gains widespread attention over its recount for its closely-watched Senate and gubernatorial races.

It was announced earlier on Thursday that the Senate race between Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) would head to a hand recount after the machine tallies showed the candidates neck and neck.

The candidates were separated by a margin of about .15 percentage points. The hand recount must be completed by Sunday.

The Sun-Sentinel noted that Palm Beach County was also unable to complete its recount for the Florida races too close to call by the Thursday deadline.