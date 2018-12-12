Dem strategist: 'Every elected male should be concerned about a female challenger in 2020'

Democratic strategist Scott Ferson said Tuesday that he believes “every” man in elected office should be "concerned" about facing a female challenger in 2020.

“I think every elected male should be concerned about a female challenger in 2020,” he told The Boston Globe in an interview on Tuesday.

Ferson's remarks came as he discussed the possibility of Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonPelosi, Dem rebels near deal on term limits for party leaders WHIP LIST: Pelosi seeks path to 218 Moulton calls out Ocasio-Cortez's tweet defending Pelosi as 'offensive' MORE (D-Mass.) facing an opponent in his next primary after facing scrutiny for his efforts to block House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi, Dem rebels near deal on term limits for party leaders Pelosi divides Democrats with term-limit proposal Oval Office clash ups chances of shutdown MORE's (D-Calif.) bid for the Speaker's gavel.

“Calling for the replacement of the woman who’s widely expected to be the next Speaker without an alternative or a real reason probably wasn’t the most productive thing to do,” state Rep. Lori Ehrlich (D) told the paper.

Ferson, an ex-press secretary to Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) who advised Moulton in 2014, added that Moulton could likely face a primary opponent following after a year in which women candidates were elected to office in record numbers. House Democrats will see a record 89 women serving in Congress.

"There is definitely enough energy that there will be a primary challenger. It will just be a matter of when that person, or what person, will announce,” Isa Leshko, a Massachusetts Democrat who helped organize pro-Pelosi protesters, told the Globe.

Earlier this month, Moulton joined 15 other Democrats in signing on to a letter to oppose Pelosi's Speakership bid.

The letter, which was spearheaded by Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceWHIP LIST: Pelosi seeks path to 218 The Hill's Morning Report — Intraparty skirmishes light up lame-duck session Pelosi wins, but needs more votes on floor MORE (D-N.Y.), argued that midterm voters handed Democrats the House majority with expectations of the party shaking up Washington — starting with the party leader, who’s been at the helm for 15 years.