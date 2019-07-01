Progressive group names the six 2020 Dems they're considering for endorsement

Progressive group Working Families Party (WFP) has released its shortlist for 2020 Democratic endorsements.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint Front-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFirst black female senator defends Biden from Harris: 'For her to take that tack is sad' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFront-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa Harris picks up endorsements of 2 Congressional Black Caucus members Booker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words MORE (D-N.J.), New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioOvernight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — Harris walks back support for eliminating private insurance | Missouri abortion clinic to remain open through August | Georgia sued over 'heartbeat' abortion law 2020 Democrats visit Florida migrant children's shelter following debate Debate showed Biden-Harris is just what Democrats need in 2020 — and especially beyond MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro are on WFP's list.

ADVERTISEMENT

WFP, a grass-roots political party working to elect progressive candidates, tweeted that its national committee moved the six candidates to the next stage of the endorsement process.

“The best way to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE in 2020 is with a bold vision of a nation that works for the many, not just the few,” WFP’s 2020 endorsement webpage reads.

WFP released a candidate questionnaire to all the presidential campaigns on June 18 and decided on the six candidates based on that review.

The six candidates will now be interviewed by WFP. The group is also hosting a “People’s Debate” on July 26, where supporters of each of the candidates will participate.

The party works in partnership with the Working Families Organization, an advocacy group focused on issues facing working families.

“We are fighting for a brighter future for America. One where the economy works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. One where politicians are accountable to working people, instead of Wall Street lobbyists and corporate CEOs,” their website reads.