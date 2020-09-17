Walmart increasing pay for 165,000 hourly workers

Walmart announced a series of pay raises for its associates across the chain's U.S. stores Thursday.

In a post on the company's website, COO Dacona Smith said that about 165,000 workers would receive pay raises as the company increases its minimum wage for positions including some grocery associates as well as some that work in auto care.

The change means many workers will see their wages raised from $11 per hour to at least $15 per hour, with most employees affected by the raises receiving "a base pay increase of $1 or more per hour," according to Smith.

Pay increases for hourly positions will take the place of scheduled quarterly bonuses, according to the company.

Raises will "become part of [employees'] base pay going forward, offering more predictability and more pay in their hourly wages."

"We’re investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere," Smith wrote. "In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth."

Other in-store positions will receive new training as their roles are reorganized to include more responsibilities and "more room for career and pay growth," according to Walmart.

Walmart operates more than 4,750 locations in the U.S., and employs about 1.5 million U.S. workers.

The company recently joined unsuccessful efforts to purchase the video-sharing app TikTok; the app was eventually purchased by Oracle.