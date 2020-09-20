Over 2000 Foot Locker stores to become voter registration sites

Foot Locker is partnering with Rock The Vote to provide voter registration services to Americans shopping in any of its stores across the country beginning this week.

A press release from the company on Thursday stated that an initiative coinciding with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, would allow customers to register to vote inside Foot Locker stores across the country. The company has also launched a voter registration portal on its website.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important," said CEO Richard Johnson. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."

"At Foot Locker, Inc., we believe in the power of our people – more than 30,000 store and corporate team members across the country," added Frank Bracken an executive vice president with the company. "Now, more than ever, we are committed to uplifting and empowering our team by offering flexible voting hours and resources to encourage them to exercise their right to vote, and together, make a significant impact at the polls."

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan campaign to register voters every year which began in 2012 and has since resulted in nearly 3 million voter registrations, according to the campaign's website.

"The Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands reach millions of young people every day, giving them a tremendous platform to empower this generation with the information they need to vote in this election," said Rock the Vote president Carolyn DeWitt. "We, at Rock the Vote, are eager to leverage their longstanding, trusted relationship with America's youth generation to ensure their voices are heard."