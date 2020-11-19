Starbucks giving baristas pay raises

Starbucks executives have told employees that they will raise pay for all baristas, cafe attendants and shift supervisors, including new hires, before the end of the year.

A memo to employees first reported by Business Insider detailed the changes to Starbucks' pay scale; baristas, supervisors and other in-store employees will receive pay raises of at least 10 percent, while those who have been with the company for three years or more will receive at least an 11 percent raise in pay.

All starting rates companywide will be raised by at least 5 percent, the memo continued, while the company will also raise the premium it pays above minimum wage in every state.

"Continuing in that tradition, this announcement is the next phase of our commitment to ensuring the well-being of partners with one of the most significant investments to hourly pay in the U.S. in the history of the company," a Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider. "We have a multi-year aspiration to make more meaningful investments in pay as it continues to rebuild and grow the business."

The coffee chain has long pursued a public campaign of progressive business policies in the workplace and was already paying in-store employees above minimum wage in many if not all U.S. markets.

In October, the company released an internal report on diversity in its stores and corporate offices and pledged to reach 30 percent representation from members of minority groups "at all corporate levels" and 40 percent "at all retail and manufacturing roles."