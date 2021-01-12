Here are the companies suspending political contributions following the Capitol riots

A growing list of companies are cutting off donations to politicians who opposed the Electoral College results, targeting the 147 Republican members of the House and the Senate who voted against affirming President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers' behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE’s victory.

Republican lawmakers attempted to challenge the results of Arizona and Pennsylvania, two swing states Biden won, during and after a violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In light of those events, some companies are temporarily suspending any political action committee (PAC) donations to all lawmakers as they assess their policies.

Here are the companies that have temporarily stopped giving to members who opposed the election results:

Marriott

The hotel giant will be suspending donations to the GOP senators who objected to certifying Biden’s victory and said it will judge other donations based on which lawmakers oversee leadership PACs.

Hallmark

Hallmark Cards asked Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHallmark PAC asks Hawley, Marshall to return employee donations House Democrats unveil resolution to censure Rep. Mo Brooks over Capitol riots Commerce Bank joins companies halting support for officials who opposed Biden transition MORE (R-Mo.) and Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallHallmark PAC asks Hawley, Marshall to return employee donations Commerce Bank joins companies halting support for officials who opposed Biden transition READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R-Kan.) to return the donations its PAC gave to the senators because of their vote against the Electoral College count. The company gave $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall in their last elections.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The health insurance giant said it would suspend contributions to lawmakers who “voted to undermine our democracy.” Separately, in an internal email obtained by The Hill, it said it will not give its annual contributions to the National Republican Congressional Committee or the Republican National Committee.

Best Buy

The company said it will not make political donations to the members of the House and Senate who voted against certifying the election results.

Amazon

The technology giant is pausing donations to lawmakers who voted against the results, calling it an “unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process.”

Dell

Dell Technologies’ PAC board of directors voted to suspend contributions to members of Congress “whose statements and activities during the post-election period are not in line with Dell’s principles.”

Airbnb

The company said it will “withhold support from those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results.”

Dow Chemical

Dow said it will suspending all corporate and employee PAC contributions “to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election” for a period of one election cycle, which is two years for House members and can be up to six years for senators.

Comcast

Comcast is suspending contributions to lawmakers who voted against the election results, saying that the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week was “appalling.”

AT&T

Another telecom giant, AT&T, said its PAC board decided to suspend contributions to members that voted against certifying the election results.

American Express

The bank said that its PAC will no longer support members of Congress who attempted to “subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power.”

Verizon

The company said its PAC will suspend contributions to lawmakers who voted against the election results.

Commerce Bank

The company said it will suspend support for “officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power.”

Here are the companies that have temporarily stopped all political giving:

Facebook

The social media platform is suspending PAC contributions for the current quarter and said it is reviewing its policies.

BP

The oil giant said it will pause contributions for six months and reevaluate its criteria for candidate support.

Goldman Sachs

The investment bank is pausing all PAC contributions but did not specify for how long.

JPMorgan Chase

The bank is pausing all PAC contributions for six months.

Citigroup

The bank is pausing all PAC contributions for the first quarter of the year.

Bank of America

The bank is pausing all PAC contributions but did not specify for how long.

Google

Google is freezing its PAC contributions and assessing its policies.

Microsoft

The technology company is freezing PAC donations while it assess the events of last week, although its PAC typically doesn’t make contributions in the first quarter of a new Congress.

Ford

The automobile giant is pausing all PAC donations but did not specify for how long.

Charles Schwab

The bank said its PAC will halt all contributions to any lawmakers for the remainder of 2021.

Marathon Petroleum

The company is pausing all contributions and said in a statement that the “violence that took place at the Capitol was appalling, and we condemn it unequivocally.”

ConocoPhillips

The company said it has suspended all political contributions for at least six months “in light of the Congress’s recent vote on the certification of the Electoral College results.”

Managed Funds Association

The trade group, which represents the hedge fund industry, paused all PAC contributions.