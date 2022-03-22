trending:

Maserati planning electric SUV

by Monique Beals - 03/22/22 4:58 PM ET
AP/David Zalubowski

Maserati on Tuesday announced the upcoming release of the company’s first all-electric SUV, which is also only the second SUV in the luxury brand’s history.

The vehicle, known as the Grecale SUV, will be available with a V6 engine or with a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine, according to Maserati.

The brand referred to the model as ” ‘The Everyday Exceptional’ with the right balance between sportiness and elegance.”

The Grecale Folgore, or the completely electric version of the car, will be sold starting next year, the high-end car company also announced on Tuesday

Maserati has said that it intends to become fully electric by 2030, but it will offer all of its models in an electric version by 2025, CNN reported

Maserati’s newest luxury car is slightly smaller than the brand’s other SUV, known as the Levante. That vehicle made up the majority, or 59 percent, of the company’s global sales last year, the outlet added.

Other luxury car brands, such as Bentley and Jaguar, have also made moves toward becoming all-electric, CNN also said.

