US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshmen Democrats

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing 23 House freshmen Democrats this election cycle, according to a memo first obtained by The Hill. The pro-business advocacy group is also endorsing 29 House freshmen Republicans.

The committee that voted on the endorsements reached an overwhelming majority consensus in favor of members on both sides of the aisle. The committee voted 75 percent in support of the full set of recommended freshmen for political endorsements, according to the memo.

Of the approved freshmen who received the most votes against them, the committee as a whole voted by almost five to one in favor of endorsing them.

“We do not comment on internal processes at the U.S. Chamber,” a spokesperson for the Chamber told The Hill.

The Chamber produces an online public scorecard for all members of Congress.

Twenty-three House freshmen received over 70 percent on their score cards, according to a review by The Hill.

Those members include Democratic Reps. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamTrump critic Sanford forms anti-debt advocacy group Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19 Watchdog calls for probe into Gohmert 'disregarding public health guidance' on COVID-19 MORE (S.C.), Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerHouse Democrats call on State Department for information on Uighur prisoner Ekpar Asat Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits Republicans choose Frietas to challenge Spangberger for Virginia congressional seat MORE (Va.), Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsAmanda Adkins wins GOP primary to challenge Rep. Sharice Davids Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits The Hill's Coronavirus Report: INOVIO R&D Chief Kate Broderick 'completely confident' world will develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine; GOP boxed in on virus negotiations MORE (Kan.), Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.), Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornGOP women's group launches six-figure campaign for House candidate Bice Bice wins Oklahoma GOP runoff to face Horn in November Top House Republican super PAC launches August ad blitz MORE (Okla.), Colin Allred (Texas), Andy Kim (N.J.), Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoDemocrats go big on diversity with new House recruits OVERNIGHT ENERGY: 20 states sue over Trump rule limiting states from blocking pipeline projects | House Democrats add 'forever chemicals' provisions to defense bill after spiking big amendment | Lawmakers seek extension for tribes to spend stimulus money House Democrats add some 'forever chemicals' provisions to defense bill after spiking major amendment MORE (N.Y.), and Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerIowa lawmaker says she's 'deeply disappointed' in White House's disaster assistance declaration House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats Obama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements MORE (Iowa).

“The Chamber conducts its endorsements of incumbents based on the voting record the incumbent has and how often they voted on the Chamber’s priorities,” Neil Bradley, the Chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told The Hill in an interview last week.

The Chamber keeps the committee member list internal but its makeup is of people from around the country. The vote concluded on Thursday.

The other Democratic endorsements are expected to go to Reps. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaHouse panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate Republican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch National Retail Federation hosts virtual 'store tours' for lawmakers amid coronavirus MORE (Va.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensEric Esshaki wins Michigan GOP primary to challenge Haley Stevens The Hill's Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (Mich.), David Trone David John TronePreventing the opioid epidemic from getting worse requires attacking it at the source Bicameral group of Democrats introduces bill to protect immigrant laborers Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Buttigieg targets Warren, Sanders on health care ahead of debate | Judge overturns ObamaCare transgender protections | Poll sees support drop for 'Medicare for All' MORE (Md.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneHouse Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits Prioritizing access to care: Keeping telehealth options for all Americans MORE (Iowa), Angie Craig (Minn.), Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsMinnesota Rep. Dean Phillips wins primary Leaders call for civility after GOP lawmaker's verbal attack on Ocasio-Cortez House seeks ways to honor John Lewis MORE (Minn.), Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonArizona lawmaker warns Pence state may end coronavirus testing due to shortage Sanders poised for big Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE (Ariz.), Josh Harder (Calif.), TJ Cox (Calif.), Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog to weigh probe of Trump advancements on Pebble Mine | Interior finalizes public lands HQ move out West over congressional objections | EPA to issue methane rollback: report Watchdog to weigh probe of Trump administration advancements of Pebble Mine How to combat substance abuse during COVID-19 MORE (Calif.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.), Ben McAdams (Utah) and Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.).