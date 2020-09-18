Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced its support for Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters Biden leads Trump by 4 points in new Arizona poll Airline job cuts loom in battleground states MORE (R-Ariz.) for reelection, one of the most vulnerable Republican Senate incumbents this cycle.

A recent poll released Wednesday showed that McSally's challenger, Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly, is leading by 10 points in the race for the Sun Belt state's Senate seat.

In its endorsement of McSally, the Chamber underscored the importance of leadership that understands the importance of free enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue said in a statement on Friday.

McSally faces a tough reelection this year as President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president's policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is 'unwise' Cast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE's favorability has waned in the state that he won over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden | Treasury Dept. sanctions Iranian government-backed hackers The Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden MORE in 2016 by a margin of almost 4 points.

The Cook Political Report shifted the presidential race in Arizona toward Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday. The shift follows another poll released this week that showed Biden opening up a 5-point lead over Trump in the state.

Donohue noted in the endorsement that McSally has a record for promoting job-creating policies.

“As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator Martha McSally. She has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Martha and looks forward to partnering with her in the future,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chamber has also endorsed Sens. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstSenators offer disaster tax relief bill Conservatives see glaring omission on Trump's Supreme Court shortlist Senate Republicans scramble to contain fallout from Woodward bombshell MORE (R-Iowa), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerAirline job cuts loom in battleground states House approves bill to secure internet-connected federal devices against cyber threats Congress needs to finalize space weather bill as solar storms pose heightened threat MORE (R-Colo.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisAirline job cuts loom in battleground states Hillicon Valley: DOJ indicts Chinese, Malaysian hackers accused of targeting over 100 organizations | GOP senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal | QAnon awareness jumps in new poll Republican Senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal MORE (R-N.C.) — other senators facing difficult reelections this year.

Other Chamber Senate endorsements this cycle include incumbent GOP Sens. John Cornyn John CornynAirline job cuts loom in battleground states Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden Hillicon Valley: DOJ indicts Chinese, Malaysian hackers accused of targeting over 100 organizations | GOP senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal | QAnon awareness jumps in new poll MORE (Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseBen Sasse is mistaken with idea for the election of senators in America Big Ten football to return in October Microsoft warns Russia, China and Iran targeting US election MORE (Neb.), James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Top admiral says 'no condition' where US should conduct nuclear test 'at this time' | Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings Top admiral: 'No condition' where US should conduct nuclear test 'at this time' When 'Buy American' and common sense collide MORE (Okla.) and Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsSenate GOP eyes early exit Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden 2024 GOP presidential rivalries emerge on virus package MORE (S.D.).

Additionally, the organization endorsed former Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisCynthia Lummis wins GOP Senate primary in Wyoming Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection Conservative group launches ad campaign for Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race MORE (R-Wyo.), who is running for retiring Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziCynthia Lummis wins GOP Senate primary in Wyoming The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE’s (R-Wyo.) seat, and former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who is running for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderTrump health officials grilled over reports of politics in COVID-19 response Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures CDC says asymptomatic people don't need testing, draws criticism from experts MORE’s (R-Tenn.) seat.

Earlier this month, The Hill reported that the Chamber was also endorsing 23 House freshman Democrats and 29 freshman Republicans this cycle.