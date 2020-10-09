Chamber of Commerce endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for former White House physician Ronny Jackson's bid for a House seat.

Jackson, a Republican, is a former physician to Presidents Trump and Obama and a retired Navy rear admiral. He is running for retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: Senate passes stopgap spending bill hours before shutdown deadline | Brief military mentions in chaotic first Trump, Biden debate | Lawmakers grills Pentagon officials over Germany drawdown Lawmakers grill Pentagon over Trump's Germany drawdown Overnight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon's use of COVID-19 funds MORE's open seat in Texas.

“As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Ronny Jackson. He has a proven track record of standing up for good policies,” Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue said in a statement on Thursday.

Jackson faces Democratic candidate Gus Trujillo and Libertarian Jack Westbrook in the race to replace Thornberry. The Cook Political Report deems the open seat “Solid Republican.”

Trump tapped Jackson to be Veterans Affairs Secretary in 2018 but the White House withdrew his nomination over allegations that he overprescribed pills and would repeatedly be drunk while on duty.

The doctor recently made headlines for defending the White House’s coronavirus-related protocols in a Fox & Friends interview, following Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.