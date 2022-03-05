Activision sued by former employee’s family after she died by suicide

Gaming company Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit from the family of a former employee after she died by suicide.

The parents of Kerri Moynihan filed the complaint on Thursday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that sexual harassment by a supervisor at the company contributed to Moynihan’s death, The Washington Post reported.

Moynihan, the company’s former finance manager, died by suicide in 2017 during a company retreat.

Her parents, Paul and Janet Moynihan, allege that sexual harassment was a “significant factor” in her death.

They claim in the lawsuit that Moynihan’s boss, Greg Restituito, lied to investigators about a sexual relationship he had with Moynihan to try to hide the relationship after she died, according to the Post.

The lawsuit says Restituito spoke to Moynihan during the company retreat and texted her the morning of April 27, 2017, “Please don’t do that. Not tonight. Think about it and make your decision when your mind is clear.” She was dead less than an hour after the text was sent, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges the company would not give police Moynihan’s or Restituito’s company cell phones or laptops.

“The harassment to which Kerri was subjected was a substantial factor in causing harm to Kerri … tragically culminating in Kerri’s death at the age of 32,” the suit says, according to the Post.

The complaint accuses Restituito and Activision Blizzard of covering up her death and says the Anaheim Police Department performed a “perfunctory and incomplete investigation,” the outlet noted.

It says the police allegedly did not question Restitutio about the text message he sent to Moynihan shortly before her death or dust for fingerprints.

The company is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company. We will address the complaint through the legal process as appropriate, and out of respect for the family we have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson told the Post.

In a statement to The Hill, the police department said “our heart go out to the Moynihan family but we stand by our investigation and it’s findings.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently investigating Activision Blizzard for its handling of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The Hill has reached out to the company and lawyers for Moynihan’s parents for comment.