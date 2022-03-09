trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Lobbying

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg says ‘no two countries run by women would ever go to war’

by Maureen Breslin - 03/09/22 3:41 PM ET
Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer (COO) of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said Tuesday that she believes “no two countries run by women would ever go to war” when speaking with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on International Women’s Day.

Sandberg’s comments come amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

The Meta COO said she also believes that if half the world were run by women, it would be “safer” and “much more prosperous,” according to CNBC.

Sandberg pointed out that many countries that were led by women during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic fared far better than those run by men.

She noted, however, that the pandemic has seen major setbacks for gender equality and women in the workforce.

There is a “complete crisis for gender equality,” Sandberg said, according to CNBC, adding that women’s roles in the workforce are “plummeting all over the world.”

“COVID has wiped out three and a half decades of progress for women,” Sandberg said, referencing the 33-year low of women in the labor force
 
Sandberg also mentioned that she believes social media is “bad for dictators” when speaking with CNBC. “That’s why [Vladimir] Putin took us down,” she added, referring to the Russian president’s nixing of Facebook in his country during the widely condemned Ukraine war.
 
“When [Facebook and Instagram] go down in Russia, people are losing their ability to actually understand what’s happening,” Sandberg said.

“We need to fight for access [and] make sure that social media exists so that people do get information from from all over the world, and that that information is valid and real,” she said.

Tags Critics of Vladimir Putin Dubai Facebook Facebook Feminism Instagram Instagram International Women's Day Kremlin Mark Zuckerberg META Meta Russia Russian invasion of Ukraine Russian war with Ukraine Sheryl Sandberg Ukraine Ukraine United Arab Emirates Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  7. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Judge strikes down New York...
  12. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  13. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  14. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  15. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  16. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  17. Democrats need to get out of their...
  18. Trump wanted a piece of White...
Load more

Video

See all Video