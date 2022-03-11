trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Lobbying

Deutsche Bank reverses after criticism, will withdraw from Russia

by Lexi Lonas - 03/11/22 3:57 PM ET
Getty Images

Deutsche Bank released a statement Friday saying that it is “winding down” operations in Russia following criticism of its previous stance to stay in the country. 

Deutsche Bank has substantially reduced its Russian exposure since 2014. Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations. There won’t be any new business in Russia,” the bank said. 

The decision to leave Russia came a day after the company told its staff it would not be pulling out of Russia despite dozens of other companies and banks doing so. 

“We are often asked why we are not withdrawing completely from Russia. The answer is that this would go against our values,” Chief Executive Christian Sewing told staff on Thursday, Reuters reported, adding it wouldn’t “be the right thing to do in terms of managing those client relationships and helping them to manage their situation.”

The news wire previously reported on investors who were angry at Deutsche Bank’s decision not to leave Russia in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision also comes a day after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it would be leaving Russia due to the war and subsequent sanctions. 

Other financial firms that have left Russia include Mastercard and Visa, who said cards issued in Russia will no longer be operational in the country.

Tags Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Mastercard Russian invasion of Ukraine Visa

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. House set to pass marijuana...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. Judge strikes down New York...
  8. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video