Uber to charge riders fuel fee amid rising gas prices

Uber announced on Friday it will charge riders a fuel fee amid rising gas prices in the country.

Customers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 for Uber rides and a surcharge of either $0.35 or $0.45 for Uber Eats orders starting Wednesday. The full amount will go straight to drivers.

Uber said the will be in place for at least 60 days, at which point Uber will reassess the situation.

“Many people are feeling the sting of record-high prices at the pump—and that’s certainly true of drivers and couriers. While earnings on our platform remain elevated compared to historical trends, the recent spike in gas prices has affected rideshare and delivery drivers,” Uber said in its statement.

“To help reduce the burden, we are rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge,” the company added.

Gas prices have surpassed the previous record set in 2008 of $4.10 per gallon, rising to $4.33 per gallon on average on Friday.

The company also said it is working to get more of its drivers to switch to electric cars by offering more benefits through the its Green Future Program. Drivers in the program can earn $1 more per trip and up to $4,000 annually.