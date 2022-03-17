Airlines experience boom in ticket sales following omicron dip

Airlines are looking forward to their best year since the start of the pandemic, despite surging fuel prices that will make it more expensive to fly.

Industry executives this week touted an explosion of bookings and expressed optimism that carriers’ worst days are behind them. The top airlines are enjoying a huge bump in demand as low numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. boost traveler confidence.

Delta Air Lines President Glen Hauenstein said that the company is seeing an “unparalleled” increase in demand, revealing that the airline experienced its best day of sales in its 100-year history last week.

“I have to tell you that we have never, or I have never and I don’t think our revenue management team has ever, seen demand turn on so quickly as it has after omicron,” Hauenstein told investors at a JPMorgan conference Tuesday.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said that the Texas-based carrier had multiple days of sales that were 15 percent higher than it’s ever had.

“The bookings right now are incredibly strong,” Parker said during the conference. “We have more people buying tickets, 15 percent higher, even though we have less inventory, even though we don’t have international travel, even though we have less business travel.”

Last month, domestic flight bookings surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to a recent report from Adobe Digital Insights. Travelers spent $6.6 billion on flights in February, an increase of 6 percent from the same month in 2019.

“Travelers have been eager to book tickets, pack their bags and return to the skies as COVID-related restrictions in all 50 states have been lifted and 98 percent live in communities where they no longer need to wear masks,” said Katherine Estep, a spokesperson for Airlines for America, U.S. carriers’ top trade group.

However, the Adobe report showed that the bump in bookings coincided with higher prices, with customers spending 5 percent more on tickets last month than they did before the pandemic.

Experts say that higher demand will hike prices, particularly because airlines aren’t seating as many passengers as they were before the pandemic.

Higher fuel prices, driven in part by President Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, will also hit customers’ wallets.

Several of the leading airlines said this week that they are further trimming flight capacity in an effort to offset the cost of fuel, a move that will put more pressure on prices as tickets quickly sell out. Southwest Airlines said that it would cut more than 300 flights per day from April through June.

Delta’s Hauenstein said Tuesday that the company needs to raise ticket prices by as much as 10 percent to offset increased fuel costs. He expressed confidence that customers are willing to pay higher fares due to the recent “surge in demand.”

“That surge couldn’t come at a better time with fuel prices running up,” he said. “I think a lot of industry observers have questioned whether or not the industry will be able to pass on the higher cost of fuel to the end consumer.”

Travel experts have been urging Americans to buy their tickets for summer trips as soon as possible before increased fuel costs hike prices further.

Leisure travel has already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, an area that airlines expect to see grow this year. Business travel is still lagging far behind, but airlines have reported that remote work is causing more Americans to travel to vacation destinations while continuing to work.

While carriers don’t expect to return profits until the second quarter, they’re in a far different position than they were at the onset of the pandemic, when they were bleeding millions of dollars per day amid lockdowns.

Congress approved $54 billion in direct aid to airlines to keep employees on the payroll, but the money stopped flowing last fall.

The industry is now turning to Congress and the Biden administration to lessen travel restrictions that they say dampen demand. Airlines weren’t pleased by the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) announcement last week that it would extend its mask mandate for air travel through April 18 while it reassesses the policy.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to nix the TSA rule, with some of the measure’s supporters touting airline industry data claiming that airplanes are highly effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to block the measure in the House.

Business groups are also pushing the Biden administration to scrap international restrictions, including advisories that warn Americans against traveling to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 infections and the requirement that even fully vaccinated international travelers get tested before entering the U.S.

They point to South Korea, Canada and the United Kingdom as countries that recently announced they would ease restrictions on international travelers.

“The Biden administration can help stabilize the travel economy by repealing both the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated international air travelers and the federal mask mandate, while also raising the cap on H-2B visas to provide temporary workers to help fill the one million job openings in the leisure and hospitality sector,” U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow said in a statement.

An uptick in global cases could, however, play into the Biden administration’s decision. While COVID-19 cases are low in the U.S. as of this week, they’re rising rapidly in parts of Europe and Asia.

The U.K. reported a 49 percent rise in cases over the last week driven by an omicron subvariant, with total cases reaching one-third of the nation’s omicron peak and surpassing its delta variant wave.