MacKenzie Scott makes largest donation since vow to give away most of her wealth

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates, making it her largest publicly disclosed donation.

Scott pledged in 2019 to give most of her wealth “back to the society that helped generate it.” Forbes estimates her net worth to be about $49 billion.

“This incredibly generous gift will allow us to dramatically increase capacity and implement programs that will have a multi-generational impact on communities around the U.S. and our global mission for many years to come,” Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said in a statement.

“With this donation, Habitat is well-positioned to meaningfully advocate for the systemic and societal changes needed to improve equitable access to affordable housing.”

Scott’s donation to Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities, follows a number of other donations to groups since 2019.

In July 2020, she donated roughly $1.7 billion to nonprofit groups dedicated to causes including racial justice, LGBT rights and public health. Later that year she announced she donated over $4 billion in a span of four months, focusing on food insecurity and racial inequality.

Previously, Scott wrote blog posts listing the organizations she donated to. In December, Scott said she would no longer publicly post her donations. Last week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced they received $281 million from Scott, and the Fortune Society, which helps formerly incarcerated people, announced they received a $10 million donation.

Scott married Dan Jewett, a teacher, in March 2021. Jewett is also credited with the donations since he added his name to the Giving Pledge, a campaign by the world’s wealthiest individuals to donate their wealth to charitable causes.