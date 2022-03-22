Speedo drops Russian Olympian over attendance at Putin event

Russian Olympic swimmer Evgeny Rylov had his sponsorship deal with swimsuit company Speedo dropped after he reportedly attended a rally honoring Russia’s annexation of Crimea hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported.

Speedo said in a statement that it condemned the conflict occurring in Ukraine. The Russian Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported that the Olympian had been present on the rally stage along with seven other Russian athletes, and the swimsuit company cited his appearance as the reason for his contract termination.

At the ceremony, he was reportedly wearing the letter “Z,” which has been worn by Russian forces in Ukraine, and his Olympic medals, CNN reported, citing Reuters and social media posts.

“We condemn the war in Ukraine in the strongest possible way and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, our athletes and our teammates who have been impacted by the conflict,” the swimsuit company said in a statement, according to CNN.

“Following his attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at the weekend, Speedo can confirm that it has terminated the sponsorship of Evgeny Rylov with immediate effect,” Speedo noted, adding that the United Nations refugee agency would be given any outstanding sponsorship fees.

Rylov also posted a photo of him shaking hands with Putin on Instagram in September.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said in a press release that its disciplinary panel had opened proceedings into the Russian athlete “for a potential violation of the FINA rules following his alleged participation in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.”

“The FINA Executive has requested that the Panel’s proceedings be expedited,” the press release added.

The development comes as companies and governments seek to isolate Russia economically and rebuke those who appear to be in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hill has reached out to Speedo and the Russian Swimming Federation for comment.

Updated at 5:01 p.m.