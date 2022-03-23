trending:

Adidas unveils name, image and likeness network for college student-athletes

by Cameron Jenkins - 03/23/22 11:24 AM ET
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Athletic wear company Adidas on Wednesday announced a new program that will give student-athletes opportunities to be paid for the use of their “name, image and likeness” in brand campaigns.

The new program, dubbed the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) network, will allow athletes at NCAA Division 1 schools that are sponsored by Adidas to potentially collect payment as spokespeople for the company, according to CNBC.

“The adidas NIL network embodies our belief that sport has the power to change lives by upskilling athletes and giving them the ability to begin to experience an entrepreneurial path that will carry them beyond their college years,” Adidas NCAA program lead Jim Murphy said in a statement, CNBC reported.

Over the next year, the new program will be rolled out in phases, starting this fall with Adidas’s Power Five conference partners and historically Black colleges. It will then extend to other partnering schools by April 2023, CNBC noted.

More than 50,000 students at 109 schools spanning 23 different sports will be eligible, the news outlet noted.

“At adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future,” Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said in a statement, according to CNBC.

The company did not disclose how much each student will receive in compensation, according to CNBC.

