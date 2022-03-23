Nestlé suspends sales of KitKat and Nesquik in Russia
Nestlé confirmed Wednesday that it will suspend the sale of its KitKat and Nesquik brands, among others, in Russia, days after the company was criticized for its decision to continue operations in the country by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“While we do not expect to make a profit in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profit will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations,” it said.
It added that the decision to donate profits to humanitarian relief organizations comes in addition to the “hundreds of tons of food supplies and significant financial assistance that we have already contributed to support the people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.”
“We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there,” Nestlé said, and added it would continue to pay Russian employees.
Zelensky criticized the company earlier this week for staying in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Nestlé of not representing its “Good Food, Good Life” slogan.
Nestlé joins hundreds of companies that have suspended their operations in Russia, including iconic American brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Disney, in a mass corporate exodus amid the invasion of Ukraine, which is currently in its fourth week.
