Business & Lobbying

Nestlé suspends sales of KitKat and Nesquik in Russia

by Sarakshi Rai - 03/23/22 1:03 PM ET
Nestlé confirmed Wednesday that it will suspend the sale of its KitKat and Nesquik brands, among others, in Russia, days after the company was criticized for its decision to continue operations in the country by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said, “Going forward, we are suspending renowned Nestlé brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others.”
 
It added that it has already halted nonessential imports and exports into and out of Russia, stopped all advertising and suspended all capital investment in the country.
 
“Of course, we are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia,” the statement said.
 
The Swiss company confirmed that its activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and hospital nutrition, and not on making a profit.
 
“This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food,” the statement added.

“While we do not expect to make a profit in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profit will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations,” it said. 

It added that the decision to donate profits to humanitarian relief organizations comes in addition to the “hundreds of tons of food supplies and significant financial assistance that we have already contributed to support the people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.”

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there,” Nestlé said, and added it would continue to pay Russian employees.

Zelensky criticized the company earlier this week for staying in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Nestlé of not representing its “Good Food, Good Life” slogan.

Nestlé joins hundreds of companies that have suspended their operations in Russia, including iconic American brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Disney, in a mass corporate exodus amid the invasion of Ukraine, which is currently in its fourth week.

