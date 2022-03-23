Nestlé suspends sales of KitKat and Nesquik in Russia

Nestlé confirmed Wednesday that it will suspend the sale of its KitKat and Nesquik brands, among others, in Russia, days after the company was criticized for its decision to continue operations in the country by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said, “Going forward, we are suspending renowned Nestlé brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others.”

It added that it has already halted nonessential imports and exports into and out of Russia, stopped all advertising and suspended all capital investment in the country.

“Of course, we are fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia,” the statement said.

The Swiss company confirmed that its activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and hospital nutrition, and not on making a profit.

“This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food,” the statement added.