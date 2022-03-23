MacKenzie Scott says she has donated nearly $4B to non-profit organizations

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said in a Medium post on Wednesday that she has donated $3.8 billion to non-profit organizations.

The announcement from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, brings her publicly disclosed donations to over $12 billion since 2019, the Seattle Times reported.

“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds. The cause of equity has no sides. Nor can it have a single solution” the billionaire wrote in the Medium post.

Scott noted in the blog post that 60 percent of the groups she and her husband, Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett, donated to are led by women and 75 percent are led by “people with lived experience in the regions they support and the issues they seek to address.”

Included in the extensive list of organizations to which Scott made a donation is Planned Parenthood, which marked the largest donation the organization has received in its history at $275 million.

“We are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s extraordinary philanthropic investment in Planned Parenthood, as a critical part of the public health infrastructure,” Planned Parenthood Chief Executive Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

“This funding will support our efforts to advance health equity by eliminating racial and structural barriers for our patients in the communities where Planned Parenthood works,” Johnson continued.

The news comes a day after Scott, who is worth over $49 billion according to Forbes, donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International.

Scott received a 4 percent stake in Amazon.com Inc as part of her divorce from Bezos, Reuters reported.