Record number of Americans quit their jobs in March

A record-setting 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March, according to data released Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data also showed 11.5 million jobs available, indicating a continued advantage for workers as companies and industries across the country – from airlines to teachers- struggle with staffing shortages.

Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, went so far as to call the current market “the greatest job seekers’ market of all time” in a tweet.

“As employers require workers to return to offices, quits are ticking upwards. A major reason for quitting is to find a remote opportunity,” Pollack added.

The report comes as the working world has begun a return to some semblance of normalcy after years of working through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the American workforce still seems to overwhelmingly prefer working at home.

A study from Pew Research Center earlier this year showed that 61 percent of people who have a workplace outside of their home said they are choosing not to go in, and 76 percent attributed that decision to simply their preference to work from home all or most of the time.

But the return to the office comes with other changes as employers begin to revert back to some pre-pandemic policies. Amazon, for example, recently did away with its paid leave for COVID-19 infections, though employees could use their sick days to isolate if needed.

At the start of the pandemic, the company initially offered up to two weeks of paid time off for any employee who had COVID-19 and needed to quarantine.