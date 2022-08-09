Bottom line

INFRASTRUCTURE

The Tree of Life synagogue hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby for federal aid to help build a ​memorial and museum honoring the victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh shooting. Nadeam ​Elshami, former chief of staff to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

EV charging startup SWTCH Energy hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby on EV charging issues and implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Allison Cullin, former Republican professional staffer on the Senate Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

The Pew Charitable Trusts hired Strathmore Health Strategy to lobby on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) user fees and the VALID Act, a bill to regulate laboratory developed tests. Cara Tenenbaum, former senior policy adviser at the FDA, will work on the account.

The ​American Heart Association hired Van Scoyoc Associates to lobby on child nutrition issues and initiatives. Carlisle Clarke, former Republican clerk on the Senate Appropriations agriculture subcommittee, will work on the account.

ENVIRONMENT

The 3M Co. hired Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to lobby on chemical regulations. Robert Lehman, former chief of staff to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), will work on the account.

​Occidental Petroleum Corp. hired GTB Partners to lobby on the company’s planned superfund clean up of New Jersey’s Passaic River. Richard Gannon, former senior adviser for trade development in the Clinton Commerce Department, will work on the account.

Rainbow Rare Earths hired the Prism Group to lobby on issues related to global mining and processing of rare earth elements. Jay Perron, former political director for Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), will work on the account.