Medieval Times sues its worker union, saying name violates its trademark 

The Texas-based dinner theater chain Medieval Times on Thursday filed a trademark infringement suit in federal court against its own employees’ union.

Medieval Times, which operates 10 knights-and-jousting-themed locations across the U.S., argued in the filing that the American Guild of Variety Artists, which represents the workers, coopted the entertainment company’s brand when employees dubbed themselves the “Medieval Times Performers United.”

The company argues in the suit that the union name creates “consumer confusion” by incorporating the company name in the label, misleading potential customers to assume that the union is “officially affiliated with Medieval Times.”

The suit also alleges that the union logo, which features an animated castle overlaid on a raised fist and what the plaintiffs called “old script style text” infringes on Medieval Times’ branding and “middle ages-themed décor, which are clearly meant to evoke Medieval Times’ unique image.”

The Hill has reached out to the union for comment.

Unions that make use of their company’s name are fairly common, such as Starbucks Workers United.