Nominations for The Hill’s 2022 Top Lobbyists now open
The Hill is now accepting nominations for its annual Top Lobbyists list!
The list — set to come out in December — will highlight the most impactful advocates at K Street firms, companies, trade associations and grassroots advocacy groups.
Nominations are due Nov. 14 and must be submitted through the form below.
More Business & Lobbying News
Business & Lobbying
Business & Lobbying
Business & Lobbying
Healthcare
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Morning Report
Court Battles
Finance