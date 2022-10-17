trending:

Business & Lobbying

Nominations for The Hill’s 2022 Top Lobbyists now open

by TheHill.com - 10/17/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

The Hill is now accepting nominations for its annual Top Lobbyists list!

The list — set to come out in December — will highlight the most impactful advocates at K Street firms, companies, trade associations and grassroots advocacy groups.

Nominations are due Nov. 14 and must be submitted through the form below.

