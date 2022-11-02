trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Lobbying

Barr launching law, consulting firm: report

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/02/22 10:02 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/02/22 10:02 AM ET
William Barr
Michael Reynolds/pool via the AP
Then-Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington.

Former Attorney General William Barr is launching a law and consulting firm alongside former Facebook executive Ted Ullyot, Axios reported Wednesday.

The firm, which will get started at the end of the year, aims to offer strategic advice to clients on “legal, regulatory, policy, commercial and public affairs issues” and plans to bring on other big names, Barr told the outlet.

Barr is coming off of a tumultuous tenure as former President Trump’s attorney general, where he was a staunch Trump defender before leaving the post just a few weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and after acknowledging that the Justice Department did not find significant voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He joins scores of Trump administration officials who now work for lobbying or strategic consulting firms, including former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. 

Barr previously served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush and was the longtime general counsel at Verizon Communications. He was a lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis before joining the Trump administration. 

He’s co-launching the firm with Ullyot, who served as associate counsel and deputy assistant to former President George W. Bush and was Facebook’s general counsel from 2008 to 2013. He most recently led policy and regulation at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. 

Tags Bill Barr George W. Bush Ted Ullyot Trump William Barr

More Business & Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  2. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  5. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  6. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  7. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  8. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  9. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  10. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  11. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  12. The seven people with most at stake ...
  13. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
  14. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  15. Yes, Ron DeSantis can beat Donald ...
  16. Musk tells people upset about Twitter ...
  17. How the impending red wave could ...
  18. Trump aims to seize credit for GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video