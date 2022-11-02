Barr launching law, consulting firm: report

Former Attorney General William Barr is launching a law and consulting firm alongside former Facebook executive Ted Ullyot, Axios reported Wednesday.

The firm, which will get started at the end of the year, aims to offer strategic advice to clients on “legal, regulatory, policy, commercial and public affairs issues” and plans to bring on other big names, Barr told the outlet.

Barr is coming off of a tumultuous tenure as former President Trump’s attorney general, where he was a staunch Trump defender before leaving the post just a few weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and after acknowledging that the Justice Department did not find significant voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He joins scores of Trump administration officials who now work for lobbying or strategic consulting firms, including former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Barr previously served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush and was the longtime general counsel at Verizon Communications. He was a lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis before joining the Trump administration.

He’s co-launching the firm with Ullyot, who served as associate counsel and deputy assistant to former President George W. Bush and was Facebook’s general counsel from 2008 to 2013. He most recently led policy and regulation at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.