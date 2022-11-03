Corporations dominated lobbying on anti-price gouging bills: analysis

Corporations and their industry groups spent big to defeat various bills to crack down on price gouging, according to a report from the Groundwork Collaborative and Public Citizen released Thursday.

Corporate interests deployed lobbyists to oppose bills to take aim at prescription drug costs, bank overdraft fees and sky-high gas prices more than 2,600 times since 2020, outnumbering the bills’ supporters 9-to-1, the progressive groups’ report found.

Opponents of those bills spent $751 million on lobbying over that period, compared to $82 million by supporters.

“Corporate America deployed its overwhelming lobbying power to stop anti-price gouging and profiteering legislation to protect their record profits. It’s all about money for them,” Mike Tanglis, research director at Public Citizen, said in a statement.

The most lobbied bill was House Democrats’ signature drug pricing bill to allow Medicare to negotiate the cost of popular drugs and cap seniors’ out-of-pocket costs. Democrats included a watered-down version of the measure in the Inflation Reduction Act amid staunch opposition from the pharmaceutical industry.

Industry lobbyists also pushed back on House Democrats’ bill to investigate potential price gouging by oil companies, many of which recently reported record profits driven by high gas prices.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, two of Washington’s most influential and well-funded industry groups, deployed the most lobbyists to oppose the various bills.

The White House and progressive groups have been blaming large corporations for stubbornly high inflation — prices rose 8.2 percent over the last year — arguing that they are using inflation as an excuse to overcharge customers.

U.S. corporate profits reached a record high in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, amid soaring inflation.

While economists initially rejected that idea, noting that prices are primarily driven by supply and demand, more economists are pointing to huge profits as a factor now that demand for products has slowed and supply chains have somewhat recovered in recent months.

“Retail margins have increased 20 percent since the onset of the pandemic, roughly double the 9 percent increase in average hourly earnings by employees in that sector,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in a speech last month.