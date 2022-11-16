trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Lobbying

Goldman Sachs pushing for Small Business Administration reauthorization

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/16/22 9:31 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/16/22 9:31 AM ET

More than 3,000 small-business owners on Wednesday urged Congress to authorize the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the first time in over two decades. 

In a letter organized by Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program, the small-business owners called on lawmakers to modernize the SBA, which relies on archaic technology and struggled to process COVID-19 relief loans for businesses. 

“The SBA was on the frontlines of the federal government’s pandemic response, and they helped millions of small businesses remain open and retain workers. But the pandemic also exposed significant gaps, inefficiencies, and areas where SBA reform is needed to more effectively support our nation’s job creators and innovators,” they wrote. 

Goldman Sachs also launched a TV ad showing senators from both parties calling for reauthorization. The company hopes that a divided Congress starting in January will see SBA reauthorization as one of the few bipartisan bills Democrats and Republicans can unite behind. 

Roughly 2,500 small business owners in the Goldman Sachs group blitzed Capitol Hill in July to build support for reauthorization. They warned that a recession could doom huge numbers of small businesses that are already struggling with inflation, supply chain snags and higher interest rates. 

Reauthorizing the SBA would ensure that more small businesses have access to capital and make its programs much easier to navigate, advocates say. 

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) expressed hope that lawmakers will finally reform the SBA at the July event. 

“I’m confident that it will happen,” Scott said. “I hope it happens soon.”

Tags Goldman Sachs lobbying reauthorization small business Small Business Administration Tim Scott

More Business & Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  2. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  3. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  4. National Review on Trump in ...
  5. Election deniers seize on Lake loss ...
  6. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  7. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  8. Mormon church announces support for ...
  9. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  10. Former Trump press aide: Trump speech ...
  11. Senate on verge of history with ...
  12. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  13. Trump announces 2024 run for president
  14. Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from ...
  15. Candidate Trump’s primary ...
  16. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  17. Justin Amash offers to serve as ...
  18. Bezos urges Americans to wait on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video