The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
Welcome to The Hill’s annual list of top lobbyists
Lobbyists played a key role in shaping an avalanche of legislation in 2022, including Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act and several bipartisan bills — ranging from the CHIPS and Science Act to the Respect for Marriage Act — that brought sharply divided lawmakers together.
This list honors the corporate lobbyists, hired guns, association leaders and grassroots activists who leveraged their expertise and connections to make a difference in the nation’s capital this year.
Grassroots advocates won hard-fought battles to secure some of this year’s most significant bipartisan measures, including the first gun violence bill in decades and legislation to expand benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.
K Street influencers helped their clients unlock huge sums of government funding authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law and navigate a slew of regulatory proposals. Lobbyists at corporations and trade groups made last-minute changes to key measures while also staving off legislation to crack down on tech giants and other industries.
Not all of those on this list are registered lobbyists. But they all demonstrated a track record of success in the halls of Congress and the administration during a critical year for policy.
Corporate
Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp
Molly Ahearn Allen, 7-Eleven
Angela Ambrose and Jesse Tolleson, GM Defense
Bryan Anderson and Jeanne Wolak, Southern Company
Kevin Avery, ConocoPhillips
Valerie Baldwin, Leidos
Ken Barbic, Farmers Business Network
Andrew Barnhill, IQVIA
Virgilio Barrera, Holcim US
Jana Barresi, Lowe’s
Gabrielle Batkin, Northrop Grumman
Scott Bennett, Boehringer Ingelheim
Karan Bhatia and Mark Isakowitz, Google
Laricke Blanchard, USAA
Mike Boyd and Chuck Clapton, Gilead Sciences
Mark Broadhurst, Chobani
Dan Bryant and Sara Decker, Walmart
Sean Callinicos, Sonova USA
Jim Carlisle, Bank of America
Anais Carmona, T-Mobile
Dave Cetola, Solvay America
Stephen Ciccone, Toyota Motor Corp.
Peter Cleveland, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Nicole Collier, Procter & Gamble
Kevin Cummins, Zscaler
Tim Daly and Jillian Pevo Coughenour, Western Union Co.
Steve Danon, Restaurant Brands International
Franklin Davis, American Beverage
Marjorie Dickman, BlackBerry
Jim Dodrill, Progressive
Josh Dover, JetBlue Airways
Jason Eberstein, Enviva
Terri Fariello, United Airlines
Kate Farr, Occidental Petroleum
Bob Filippone, Merck
Camille Fleenor, Atlas Air Worldwide
Tucker Foote, Mastercard
Nichole Francis Reynolds, ServiceNow
Kathryn Fulton, BlackRock
Maggie Gage, One Main Financial
Christopher Gahan, Northwestern Mutual
Noe Garcia, Avisa Partners
Rosemary Garza and Steve Haro, TelevisaUnivision
Tom Geier, 3M
Kate Geldaker, Alaska Airlines
Ed Gillespie, AT&T
Phillip Goldfeder, Cross River Bank
Daniel Grattan, Regions Bank
Sohini Gupta, Global Medical Response
Sharon Hardie and Chelsey Thomas, Booz Allen Hamilton
Rich Haselwood and Shashrina Thomas, Reynolds American
James Hayes and Jill Shapiro, Tenable
Kim Hays, Intuit
Ed Hill, Kira Alvarez and Keith Murphy, Paramount
Bridget Hogan and Hilary West, JPMorgan Chase
Donald Horton, Labcorp
Fred Humphries, Matt Gelman and James Farrell, Microsoft Corp.
Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com
Cindy Jimenez Turner, Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Jace Johnson, Adobe
Francesca Jordan, Dell
Samantha Joy Fay, Southwest Airlines Co.
Michael Kennedy and Jay Cho, VMware
Karen Knutson, Chevron
Kent Knutson, Tractor Supply Co.
Maryam Khan Cope, ASML US
Keagan Lenihan, Philip Morris International
John Lepore, Moderna
Liz Lopez, Constellation Brands
Maria Luisa Boyce, United Parcel Service
Regina Luzincourt and Lucia Lebens, Navient
Kevin MacMillan, U.S. Bank
Downey Magallanes, BP
Christian Marrone, Lockheed Martin
Jessica Marventano, iHeartMedia
Rebecca McGrath, Cardinal Health
Waldo McMillan, Cisco
Jeanne Mitchell, ExxonMobil
John Monsif, Carrier
Chandler Morse, Workday
Ed Mortimer, NextNav
Mara Motherway, Peraton
Phil Musser, NextEra Energy
Ziad Ojakli, Boeing
Shawn O’Neail, Eli Lilly and Co.
Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.
Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, Goldman Sachs Group
Jeff Pannozzo, Qurate Retail Group
Mike Parrish, Bayer
Jason Park, Expedia Group
Holly Pataki, Samsung Semiconductor
Chuck Penry, Tyson Foods
Matthew Perin, Kroger
Emily Pfeiffer Weems, Capital One
Luis Pinto, Alcoa
Amy Plaster and Gabe Terry, CMS Energy
Tim Powderly, Apple
Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.
Crystal Riley, AbbVie
Nathan Robinson, Fluor
Robert Rose, MetLife
Bahar Sahajwalla, MoneyGram International
Ibn Salaam, Waste Management
Melissa Schulman, CVS Health
Christopher Smith, Ford Motor Co.
Brian Smith, Mike Lee and Sanders Adu, Wells Fargo & Co.
Jennifer Smoter and Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group
Will Stafford, CHS
Lynn Starr, Ericsson
Zolaikha Strong, Last Energy
Sam Tatevosyan and Genna Gent, McDonald’s
Al Thompson, Intel Corp.
Tyler Threadgill, LKQ Corp.
Nate Tibbits, Qualcomm
Omar Vargas, Hollyn Schuemann and Guillermo Godoy, General Motors
Pete Wallace, Viatris
Dan Walsh, DirecTV
Jennifer Walton, Pfizer
Christopher Wenk, Kia Worldwide
Molly Wilkinson and Stephen Neuman, American Airlines
Brendan Williams, PBF Energy
Heather Wingate and Cherie Wilson, Delta Air Lines
Ken Wingert, Zillow Group
Candida Wolff, Citigroup
David Woodruff, Andrea Niethold and Stacey Lyons, Canadian National Railway
Marcela Zamora and Robert Fisher, Verizon Communications
Associations
Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance
Mark Ames, American Industrial Hygiene Association
Adrian Arnakis, Association of American Railroads
Todd Askew, American Medical Association
Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA
James Balda, Argentum
Brian Banks, American Counseling Association
Linda Bauer Darr and Steve Hall, American Council of Engineering Companies
Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
Rhonda Bentz and Mike Liptak, Consumer Brands Association
Joshua Bolten and Matthew Spikes, Business Roundtable
Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists
Jessica Bowman, Plant Based Products Council
John Bozzella, Alliance for Automotive Innovation
Anne Bradbury and Troy Lyons, American Exploration and Production Council
Steve Caldeira and Michael Gruber, Household & Commercial Products Association
Nicholas Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America
Dwayne Carson, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Brian Caudill, Allison Cunningham and George Lowe, American Gas Association
Cindy Chetti, National Multifamily Housing Council
Wayne Chopus and Paul Richman, Insured Retirement Institute
Suzanne Clark, Neil Bradley and Evan Williams, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Bryan Corbett, Jillien Flores and Erik Johnson, Managed Funds Association
Lee Covington, Surety & Fidelity Association of America
Francis Creighton and Eric Ellman, Consumer Data Industry Association
Greg Crist, AdvaMed
Pearce Crosland, Building Owners and Managers Association International
Chip Davis and Patrick Kelly, Healthcare Distribution Alliance
Jeffrey DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable
Tim Donovan, Competitive Carriers Association
John Downs and Brian McKeon, National Confectioners Association
Quardricos Driskell, Autoimmune Association
Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Association
Dan Fabricant and Kyle Turk, Natural Products Association
Paul Feldman, General Aviation Manufacturers Association
David French, National Retail Federation
Kevin Fromer, Tiffany Haas and Chip Bartlett, Financial Services Forum
Marco Giamberardino and Jared Karbowsky, National Electrical Contractors Association
Anders Gilberg, Medical Group Management Association
Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans
Tommy Goodwin, Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance
Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos.
Eric Grey and Ally Bury Poe, Edison Electric Institute
Virginia Gum Hamisevicz, Aluminum Association
Joshua Habursky, Premium Cigar Association
Matthew Haller, Michael Layman and Jeff Hanscom, International Franchise Association
Dain Hansen, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials
Michael Hanson and Hana Greenberg, Retail Industry Leaders Association
Daniel Heady, Iowa Farm Bureau
Saul Hernandez, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association
Ed Hill and Erik Rust, Bank Policy Institute
Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders
Carl Holshouser and Peter Chandler, TechNet
Stacey Hughes and Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association
Micaela Isler, National Association of Business Political Action Committees
Chris Jahn and Ross Eisenberg, American Chemistry Council
Tallman Johnson, Mortgage Bankers Association
Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals
Mary Kate Cunningham and Jeff Evans, American Society of Association Executives
Sean Kennedy, National Restaurant Association
Stan Kolbe, Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors Association
Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute
Kevin Kuhlman, National Federation of Independent Business
Curtis LeGeyt and Charlyn Stanberry, National Association of Broadcasters
Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice
Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council
Richard Lukas and Tiffany Waddell, National Governors Association
Gail MacKinnon, Ben Staub and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association
Drew Maloney and Brad Bailey, American Investment Council
Margaret McCarthy, Information Technology Industry Council
Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors
Katherine McGuire, Kenneth Polishchuk and Alix Ginsberg, American Psychological Association
Nancy McLernon, Global Business Alliance
Greg Mesack, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions
Joyce Meyer, Kimberly Ross and Kathleen Coulombe, American Council of Life Insurers
Erik Milito, National Ocean Industries Association
Chris Morton and Emily Tryon, American Land Title Association
Rob Nichols, Naomi Camper and Kirsten Sutton, American Bankers Association
Jim Nussle and Jason Stverak, Credit Union National Association
Austin O’Boyle, National Apartment Association
Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living
Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association
Stanley Pierre-Louis and Missy Foxman, Entertainment Software Association
Briget Polichene, Institute of International Bankers
Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association
Anna Ready Blom, National Association of Convenience Stores
Morgan Reed, ACT | The App Association
Jim Riley, National Waste & Recycling Association
Chip Rogers and Brian Crawford, American Hotel & Lodging Association
Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America
Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association
Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America
Jennifer Safavian, Autos Drive America
JC Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
Christy Seyfert, American Soybean Association
Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association
Andrew Smith, Association of Dental Support Organizations
Kristin Smith, Blockchain Association
Mike Sommers, Amanda Eversole and Lem Smith, American Petroleum Institute
Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom
Annie Starke Lange and Mary Jane Saunders, Beer Institute
Eric Steiner, American Forest & Paper Association
Eric Storey, American Bar Association
Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors
Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association
Chris Tampio, Megan Mortimer and Natalie Hales, American Dental Association
Tim Tarpley, Energy Workforce and Technology Council
Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition
Matt Thackston, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology
Jay Timmons, Aric Newhouse and Jordan Stoick, National Association of Manufacturers
Stephen Ubl, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
Ryan Ullman and Mallori Miller, Independent Petroleum Association of America
Brad Van Dam and Joel Bacon, American Association of Airport Executives
Andrew Walmsley, American Farm Bureau Federation
Seth Waugh, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative
Ryan Weston, Florida Sugar Cane League
Nathaniel Wienecke, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
Matt Willette and Ruth Hazdovac, American Optometric Association
Heather Zichal, American Clean Power Association
Hired Guns
Dean Aguillen, Ogilvy Government Relations
Saat Alety and Katie Phillips, Federal Hall Policy Advisors
Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates
Cristina Antelo, Mark Williams and Debra Dixon, Ferox Strategies
Madison Arcangeli, Forza DC
Brian Ballard and Dan McFaul, Ballard Partners
Haley Barbour, Fred Turner, Justin Rzepka and David Urban, BGR Group
Doyle Bartlett, Chris McCannell and Blair Hancock, GrayRobinson
Hunter Bates, Brian Pomper, Arshi Siddiqui, Scott Parven and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
Rontel Batie, Batie & Associates
Mary Beth Stanton, Carolyn Coda, Katie Wise and Lindley Kratovil Sherer, Invariant
Dan Boston, Health Policy Source
Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies
Chris Brown, Langston Emerson and Charlie Schreiber, Mindset
Norm Brownstein, Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur, Greta Joynes and Zach Pfister, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
James Callan, James Callan Associates
Dennis Cardoza and Jennifer Walsh, Foley & Lardner
Darrell Conner, Bart Gordon and Bill Kirk, K&L Gates
Sarah Corcoran, Guide Consulting Services
Chris Cushing, Nelson Mullins
Kelly Delmore and Monica Massaro, Hooper, Lundy & Bookman
Brianne Doura-Schawohl, Doura-Schawohl Consulting
Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies
Steve Elmendorf, Subject Matter
Daniel Faraci, Grassroots Political Consulting
Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Michele Pearce, Covington & Burling
Alison Feighan, The Feighan Team
Mike Ference, John Scofield and Matt Bravo, S-3 Group
Shannon Finley, Ann Jablon and Jonathan Kott, Capitol Counsel
Jeff Forbes, Dan Tate Jr. and Jeff Strunk, Forbes Tate Partners
Luis Fortuño, Jason Abel and Elizabeth Burks, Steptoe & Johnson
Omar Franco, Becker & Poliakoff
Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies
Gary Gallant, Gallant Government & Law Group
Andrew Garfinkel, Keller Partners & Co.
Marc Gerson, Miller & Chevalier
Rich Gold, Scott Mason, Kathryn Lehman and David Whitestone, Holland & Knight
Ariel Gonzalez, Chamber Hill Strategies
Larry Gonzalez, The Raben Group
Jeff Green, J.A. Green & Co.
Marla Grossman, ACG Advocacy
Gregg Hartley, Andy Blunt and John Ariale, Husch Blackwell Strategies
Sarah Helton, Denise Bode and Tami Jackson Buckner, Michael Best Strategies
Michael Herson, American Defense International
Brian Hess, The Goodfriend Group
Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group
Graham Hill and Martin Edwards, Taft Advisors
Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen
Mark Holman, Rebeccah Wolfkiel and Zaida Ricker, Ridge Policy Group
Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors
Emily Jacobs, Andrew Shaw and Chris Fetzer, Dentons
Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies
Courtney Johnson and Keenan Austin-Reed, Alpine Group
Roscoe Jones Jr. and Michael Bopp, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Sean Joyce and Alexis Oberg, Atlas Crossing
Jack Kingston, Squire Patton Boggs
Izzy Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group
Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR Partners
Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners
Daniella Landau, Tim Hannegan and Jerr Rosenbaum, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy
Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates
Trent Lott and John Breaux, Crossroads Strategies
Michael Maitland, McCarter & English
Hazen Marshall and Monica Popp, Marshall & Popp
Patrick Martin and Towner French, Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies
Dee Martin, Scott Segal and Yasmin Nelson, Bracewell
Frank McCarthy, Erin Delaney and Marianne Adezio Myers, McCarthy Advanced Consulting
Mara McDermott, McDermott+Consulting
George McElwee and Keith Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners
Heather McHugh, Resolution Public Affairs
Andrew McKechnie, Jonathon Jones and Jeffrey Shapiro, Tiber Creek Group
Mona Mohib, Ryan Bernstein and Stephanie Kennan, McGuireWoods Consulting
Lisette Mondello, Mondello Group
Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and David Skillman, Arnold & Porter
Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight
Darren Peters, Peter Damon Group
T. J. Petrizzo, The Petrizzo Group
Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears
Steven Phillips, Tony Samp and Nat Bell, DLA Piper
Jim Pitts, Navigators Global
Tom Quinn, Venable
Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs
Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates
Jim Richards, Mike Smith, Chris Hodgson and Dao Nguyen, Cornerstone Government Affairs
Dean Rosen, David Thomas and Mike Robinson, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas
Norberto Salinas, Salinas and Scism
Sloane Salzburg, Horizon Government Affairs
Jared Sawyer, Rich Feuer Anderson
Julie Scott Allen and Peggy Tighe, Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville
Devon Seibert-Bailey, Strategic Health Care
Heideh Shahmoradi, James O’Keeffe and Mark Copeland, OS Strategies
Stephanie Silverman, Venn Strategies
Marsha Simon, MJ Simon & Co
Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies
Jonathan Slemrod, Parker Poling and John O’Neill, Harbinger Strategies
John Steitz and Russ Kelley, FTI Consulting
Alex Sternhell, The Sternhell Group
Mae Stevens, Banner Public Affairs
John Stipicevic, Scott Riplinger and Tim Pataki, CGCN Group
Gloria Dittus, Story Partners
David Tamasi and Ozzie Palomo, Chartwell Strategy Group
Elizabeth Vella Moeller, Craig Saperstein and Greg Laughlin, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
Stewart Verdery, Ashley Hoy and T.A. Hawks, Monument Advocacy
Alex Vogel, Matt Keelen and Bob Van Heuvelen, The Vogel Group
Kimberly Wachen, Arent Fox Schiff
Henry Waxman, Waxman Strategies
Jared Weaver, Ansley Erdel and David Redl, Salt Point Strategies
Scott Weaver, HSA Strategies
Pierre Whatley, FS Vector
Tiffani Williams, Niki Carelli and Joe Hack, The Daschle Group
Eriade Williams, theGROUP DC
Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale
Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells
Susan Zook, Mason Street Consulting
Grassroots
Alexandra Adams and John Bowman, Natural Resources Defense Council
Carmiel Arbit and Dan Granot, Anti-Defamation League
Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America
Chelsea Barnes, Appalachian Voices
Johnathan Benton, Allied Pilots Association
Garrett Bess and Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action for America
Rukmani Bhatia and Adzi Vokhiwa, Giffords
Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers
Stacey Brayboy, KJ Hertz and Andrew Fullerton, March of Dimes
Kris Brown, Brady: United Against Gun Violence
Sara Chieffo and Tiernan Sittenfeld, League of Conservation Voters
Gentry Collins, American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce
Tom Conway and Roxanne Brown, United Steelworkers
Jewelyn Cosgrove, Melwood
Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association
John Feinblatt and Rob Wilcox, Everytown for Gun Safety
David Ferreira, Center for Responsible Lending
Desiree Filippone, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Tom Flynn, United Brotherhood of Carpenters
Joe Franco, LeadingAge
Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots
Aaron Grau, Invest in the USA
Ryan Greenstein, Global Health Advocacy Incubator
JT Griffin, Griffin Strategies
Vince Hall, Feeding America
Chip Hancock, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association
Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, Project on Government Oversight
Craig Holman, Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, Public Citizen
Greg Hynes and Jared Cassity, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers
Frederick Isasi, Families USA
Bradley Karbowsky and Derrick Kualapai, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry
Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD
Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union
Kristina Keenan, Veterans of Foreign Wars
Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund
Lisa Lacasse, American Cancer Society
Nancy LeaMond, AARP
Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform
Paolo Mastrangelo, Humanity Forward
Tom McClusky, CatholicVote
Adam Minehardt, Stellar Development Foundation
Janet Murguía, UnidosUS
Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy
Josh Nassar and Desiree Hoffman, United Auto Workers
Jason Ouimet, NRA Institute for Legislative Action
Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club
Mike Pierce, Student Borrower Protection Center
Sam Ricketts, Evergreen Action
Tom Rodgers, Global Indigenous Council
Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO
Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Sally Schaeffer, Uncorked Advocates
Rebecca Shelton, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center
Hilary Shelton, Portia Reddick White and Patrice Willoughby, NAACP
Ted Stiger, Rural Community Assistance Partnership
Zack Tatz, Transport Workers Union
Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360
Katrina Velasquez and Allison Ivie, Center Road Solutions
Elise Wirkus, Issue One