The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022

Welcome to The Hill’s annual list of top lobbyists

Lobbyists played a key role in shaping an avalanche of legislation in 2022, including Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act and several bipartisan bills — ranging from the CHIPS and Science Act to the Respect for Marriage Act — that brought sharply divided lawmakers together.

This list honors the corporate lobbyists, hired guns, association leaders and grassroots activists who leveraged their expertise and connections to make a difference in the nation’s capital this year.

Grassroots advocates won hard-fought battles to secure some of this year’s most significant bipartisan measures, including the first gun violence bill in decades and legislation to expand benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits.

K Street influencers helped their clients unlock huge sums of government funding authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law and navigate a slew of regulatory proposals. Lobbyists at corporations and trade groups made last-minute changes to key measures while also staving off legislation to crack down on tech giants and other industries.

Not all of those on this list are registered lobbyists. But they all demonstrated a track record of success in the halls of Congress and the administration during a critical year for policy.

Corporate

Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp

Molly Ahearn Allen, 7-Eleven

Angela Ambrose and Jesse Tolleson, GM Defense

Bryan Anderson and Jeanne Wolak, Southern Company

Kevin Avery, ConocoPhillips

Valerie Baldwin, Leidos

Ken Barbic, Farmers Business Network

Andrew Barnhill, IQVIA

Virgilio Barrera, Holcim US

Jana Barresi, Lowe’s

Gabrielle Batkin, Northrop Grumman

Scott Bennett, Boehringer Ingelheim

Karan Bhatia and Mark Isakowitz, Google

Laricke Blanchard, USAA

Mike Boyd and Chuck Clapton, Gilead Sciences

Mark Broadhurst, Chobani

Dan Bryant and Sara Decker, Walmart

Sean Callinicos, Sonova USA

Jim Carlisle, Bank of America

Anais Carmona, T-Mobile

Dave Cetola, Solvay America

Stephen Ciccone, Toyota Motor Corp.

Peter Cleveland, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Nicole Collier, Procter & Gamble

Kevin Cummins, Zscaler

Tim Daly and Jillian Pevo Coughenour, Western Union Co.

Steve Danon, Restaurant Brands International

Franklin Davis, American Beverage

Marjorie Dickman, BlackBerry

Jim Dodrill, Progressive

Josh Dover, JetBlue Airways

Jason Eberstein, Enviva

Terri Fariello, United Airlines

Kate Farr, Occidental Petroleum

Bob Filippone, Merck

Camille Fleenor, Atlas Air Worldwide

Tucker Foote, Mastercard

Nichole Francis Reynolds, ServiceNow

Kathryn Fulton, BlackRock

Maggie Gage, One Main Financial

Christopher Gahan, Northwestern Mutual

Noe Garcia, Avisa Partners

Rosemary Garza and Steve Haro, TelevisaUnivision

Tom Geier, 3M

Kate Geldaker, Alaska Airlines

Ed Gillespie, AT&T

Phillip Goldfeder, Cross River Bank

Daniel Grattan, Regions Bank

Sohini Gupta, Global Medical Response

Sharon Hardie and Chelsey Thomas, Booz Allen Hamilton

Rich Haselwood and Shashrina Thomas, Reynolds American

James Hayes and Jill Shapiro, Tenable

Kim Hays, Intuit

Ed Hill, Kira Alvarez and Keith Murphy, Paramount

Bridget Hogan and Hilary West, JPMorgan Chase

Donald Horton, Labcorp

Fred Humphries, Matt Gelman and James Farrell, Microsoft Corp.

Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com

Cindy Jimenez Turner, Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Jace Johnson, Adobe

Francesca Jordan, Dell

Samantha Joy Fay, Southwest Airlines Co.

Michael Kennedy and Jay Cho, VMware

Karen Knutson, Chevron

Kent Knutson, Tractor Supply Co.

Maryam Khan Cope, ASML US

Keagan Lenihan, Philip Morris International

John Lepore, Moderna

Liz Lopez, Constellation Brands

Maria Luisa Boyce, United Parcel Service

Regina Luzincourt and Lucia Lebens, Navient

Kevin MacMillan, U.S. Bank

Downey Magallanes, BP

Christian Marrone, Lockheed Martin

Jessica Marventano, iHeartMedia

Rebecca McGrath, Cardinal Health

Waldo McMillan, Cisco

Jeanne Mitchell, ExxonMobil

John Monsif, Carrier

Chandler Morse, Workday

Ed Mortimer, NextNav

Mara Motherway, Peraton

Phil Musser, NextEra Energy

Ziad Ojakli, Boeing

Shawn O’Neail, Eli Lilly and Co.

Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.

Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, Goldman Sachs Group

Jeff Pannozzo, Qurate Retail Group

Mike Parrish, Bayer

Jason Park, Expedia Group

Holly Pataki, Samsung Semiconductor

Chuck Penry, Tyson Foods

Matthew Perin, Kroger

Emily Pfeiffer Weems, Capital One

Luis Pinto, Alcoa

Amy Plaster and Gabe Terry, CMS Energy

Tim Powderly, Apple

Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.

Crystal Riley, AbbVie

Nathan Robinson, Fluor

Robert Rose, MetLife

Bahar Sahajwalla, MoneyGram International

Ibn Salaam, Waste Management

Melissa Schulman, CVS Health

Christopher Smith, Ford Motor Co.

Brian Smith, Mike Lee and Sanders Adu, Wells Fargo & Co.

Jennifer Smoter and Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group

Will Stafford, CHS

Lynn Starr, Ericsson

Zolaikha Strong, Last Energy

Sam Tatevosyan and Genna Gent, McDonald’s

Al Thompson, Intel Corp.

Tyler Threadgill, LKQ Corp.

Nate Tibbits, Qualcomm

Omar Vargas, Hollyn Schuemann and Guillermo Godoy, General Motors

Pete Wallace, Viatris

Dan Walsh, DirecTV

Jennifer Walton, Pfizer

Christopher Wenk, Kia Worldwide

Molly Wilkinson and Stephen Neuman, American Airlines

Brendan Williams, PBF Energy

Heather Wingate and Cherie Wilson, Delta Air Lines

Ken Wingert, Zillow Group

Candida Wolff, Citigroup

David Woodruff, Andrea Niethold and Stacey Lyons, Canadian National Railway

Marcela Zamora and Robert Fisher, Verizon Communications

Associations

Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance

Mark Ames, American Industrial Hygiene Association

Adrian Arnakis, Association of American Railroads

Todd Askew, American Medical Association

Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA

James Balda, Argentum

Brian Banks, American Counseling Association

Linda Bauer Darr and Steve Hall, American Council of Engineering Companies

Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

Rhonda Bentz and Mike Liptak, Consumer Brands Association

Joshua Bolten and Matthew Spikes, Business Roundtable

Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists

Jessica Bowman, Plant Based Products Council

John Bozzella, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Anne Bradbury and Troy Lyons, American Exploration and Production Council

Steve Caldeira and Michael Gruber, Household & Commercial Products Association

Nicholas Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America

Dwayne Carson, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Brian Caudill, Allison Cunningham and George Lowe, American Gas Association

Cindy Chetti, National Multifamily Housing Council

Wayne Chopus and Paul Richman, Insured Retirement Institute

Suzanne Clark, Neil Bradley and Evan Williams, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Bryan Corbett, Jillien Flores and Erik Johnson, Managed Funds Association

Lee Covington, Surety & Fidelity Association of America

Francis Creighton and Eric Ellman, Consumer Data Industry Association

Greg Crist, AdvaMed

Pearce Crosland, Building Owners and Managers Association International

Chip Davis and Patrick Kelly, Healthcare Distribution Alliance

Jeffrey DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable

Tim Donovan, Competitive Carriers Association

John Downs and Brian McKeon, National Confectioners Association

Quardricos Driskell, Autoimmune Association

Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Association

Dan Fabricant and Kyle Turk, Natural Products Association

Paul Feldman, General Aviation Manufacturers Association

David French, National Retail Federation

Kevin Fromer, Tiffany Haas and Chip Bartlett, Financial Services Forum

Marco Giamberardino and Jared Karbowsky, National Electrical Contractors Association

Anders Gilberg, Medical Group Management Association

Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans

Tommy Goodwin, Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance

Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos.

Eric Grey and Ally Bury Poe, Edison Electric Institute

Virginia Gum Hamisevicz, Aluminum Association

Joshua Habursky, Premium Cigar Association

Matthew Haller, Michael Layman and Jeff Hanscom, International Franchise Association

Dain Hansen, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials

Michael Hanson and Hana Greenberg, Retail Industry Leaders Association

Daniel Heady, Iowa Farm Bureau

Saul Hernandez, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association

Ed Hill and Erik Rust, Bank Policy Institute

Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders

Carl Holshouser and Peter Chandler, TechNet

Stacey Hughes and Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association

Micaela Isler, National Association of Business Political Action Committees

Chris Jahn and Ross Eisenberg, American Chemistry Council

Tallman Johnson, Mortgage Bankers Association

Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals

Mary Kate Cunningham and Jeff Evans, American Society of Association Executives

Sean Kennedy, National Restaurant Association

Stan Kolbe, Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors Association

Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute

Kevin Kuhlman, National Federation of Independent Business

Curtis LeGeyt and Charlyn Stanberry, National Association of Broadcasters

Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice

Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council

Richard Lukas and Tiffany Waddell, National Governors Association

Gail MacKinnon, Ben Staub and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association

Drew Maloney and Brad Bailey, American Investment Council

Margaret McCarthy, Information Technology Industry Council

Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors

Katherine McGuire, Kenneth Polishchuk and Alix Ginsberg, American Psychological Association

Nancy McLernon, Global Business Alliance

Greg Mesack, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

Joyce Meyer, Kimberly Ross and Kathleen Coulombe, American Council of Life Insurers

Erik Milito, National Ocean Industries Association

Chris Morton and Emily Tryon, American Land Title Association

Rob Nichols, Naomi Camper and Kirsten Sutton, American Bankers Association

Jim Nussle and Jason Stverak, Credit Union National Association

Austin O’Boyle, National Apartment Association

Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living

Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association

Stanley Pierre-Louis and Missy Foxman, Entertainment Software Association

Briget Polichene, Institute of International Bankers

Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association

Anna Ready Blom, National Association of Convenience Stores

Morgan Reed, ACT | The App Association

Jim Riley, National Waste & Recycling Association

Chip Rogers and Brian Crawford, American Hotel & Lodging Association

Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America

Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association

Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

Jennifer Safavian, Autos Drive America

JC Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

Christy Seyfert, American Soybean Association

Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association

Andrew Smith, Association of Dental Support Organizations

Kristin Smith, Blockchain Association

Mike Sommers, Amanda Eversole and Lem Smith, American Petroleum Institute

Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom

Annie Starke Lange and Mary Jane Saunders, Beer Institute

Eric Steiner, American Forest & Paper Association

Eric Storey, American Bar Association

Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors

Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association

Chris Tampio, Megan Mortimer and Natalie Hales, American Dental Association

Tim Tarpley, Energy Workforce and Technology Council

Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition

Matt Thackston, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Jay Timmons, Aric Newhouse and Jordan Stoick, National Association of Manufacturers

Stephen Ubl, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Ryan Ullman and Mallori Miller, Independent Petroleum Association of America

Brad Van Dam and Joel Bacon, American Association of Airport Executives

Andrew Walmsley, American Farm Bureau Federation

Seth Waugh, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative

Ryan Weston, Florida Sugar Cane League

Nathaniel Wienecke, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Matt Willette and Ruth Hazdovac, American Optometric Association

Heather Zichal, American Clean Power Association

Hired Guns

Dean Aguillen, Ogilvy Government Relations

Saat Alety and Katie Phillips, Federal Hall Policy Advisors

Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates

Cristina Antelo, Mark Williams and Debra Dixon, Ferox Strategies

Madison Arcangeli, Forza DC

Brian Ballard and Dan McFaul, Ballard Partners

Haley Barbour, Fred Turner, Justin Rzepka and David Urban, BGR Group

Doyle Bartlett, Chris McCannell and Blair Hancock, GrayRobinson

Hunter Bates, Brian Pomper, Arshi Siddiqui, Scott Parven and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Rontel Batie, Batie & Associates

Mary Beth Stanton, Carolyn Coda, Katie Wise and Lindley Kratovil Sherer, Invariant

Dan Boston, Health Policy Source

Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies

Chris Brown, Langston Emerson and Charlie Schreiber, Mindset

Norm Brownstein, Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur, Greta Joynes and Zach Pfister, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

James Callan, James Callan Associates

Dennis Cardoza and Jennifer Walsh, Foley & Lardner

Darrell Conner, Bart Gordon and Bill Kirk, K&L Gates

Sarah Corcoran, Guide Consulting Services

Chris Cushing, Nelson Mullins

Kelly Delmore and Monica Massaro, Hooper, Lundy & Bookman

Brianne Doura-Schawohl, Doura-Schawohl Consulting

Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies

Steve Elmendorf, Subject Matter

Daniel Faraci, Grassroots Political Consulting

Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Michele Pearce, Covington & Burling

Alison Feighan, The Feighan Team

Mike Ference, John Scofield and Matt Bravo, S-3 Group

Shannon Finley, Ann Jablon and Jonathan Kott, Capitol Counsel

Jeff Forbes, Dan Tate Jr. and Jeff Strunk, Forbes Tate Partners

Luis Fortuño, Jason Abel and Elizabeth Burks, Steptoe & Johnson

Omar Franco, Becker & Poliakoff

Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies

Gary Gallant, Gallant Government & Law Group

Andrew Garfinkel, Keller Partners & Co.

Marc Gerson, Miller & Chevalier

Rich Gold, Scott Mason, Kathryn Lehman and David Whitestone, Holland & Knight

Ariel Gonzalez, Chamber Hill Strategies

Larry Gonzalez, The Raben Group

Jeff Green, J.A. Green & Co.

Marla Grossman, ACG Advocacy

Gregg Hartley, Andy Blunt and John Ariale, Husch Blackwell Strategies

Sarah Helton, Denise Bode and Tami Jackson Buckner, Michael Best Strategies

Michael Herson, American Defense International

Brian Hess, The Goodfriend Group

Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group

Graham Hill and Martin Edwards, Taft Advisors

Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen

Mark Holman, Rebeccah Wolfkiel and Zaida Ricker, Ridge Policy Group

Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors

Emily Jacobs, Andrew Shaw and Chris Fetzer, Dentons

Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies

Courtney Johnson and Keenan Austin-Reed, Alpine Group

Roscoe Jones Jr. and Michael Bopp, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Sean Joyce and Alexis Oberg, Atlas Crossing

Jack Kingston, Squire Patton Boggs

Izzy Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group

Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR Partners

Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners

Daniella Landau, Tim Hannegan and Jerr Rosenbaum, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy

Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates

Trent Lott and John Breaux, Crossroads Strategies

Michael Maitland, McCarter & English

Hazen Marshall and Monica Popp, Marshall & Popp

Patrick Martin and Towner French, Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies

Dee Martin, Scott Segal and Yasmin Nelson, Bracewell

Frank McCarthy, Erin Delaney and Marianne Adezio Myers, McCarthy Advanced Consulting

Mara McDermott, McDermott+Consulting

George McElwee and Keith Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners

Heather McHugh, Resolution Public Affairs

Andrew McKechnie, Jonathon Jones and Jeffrey Shapiro, Tiber Creek Group

Mona Mohib, Ryan Bernstein and Stephanie Kennan, McGuireWoods Consulting

Lisette Mondello, Mondello Group

Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and David Skillman, Arnold & Porter

Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight

Darren Peters, Peter Damon Group

T. J. Petrizzo, The Petrizzo Group

Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears

Steven Phillips, Tony Samp and Nat Bell, DLA Piper

Jim Pitts, Navigators Global

Tom Quinn, Venable

Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs

Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates

Jim Richards, Mike Smith, Chris Hodgson and Dao Nguyen, Cornerstone Government Affairs

Dean Rosen, David Thomas and Mike Robinson, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas

Norberto Salinas, Salinas and Scism

Sloane Salzburg, Horizon Government Affairs

Jared Sawyer, Rich Feuer Anderson

Julie Scott Allen and Peggy Tighe, Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville

Devon Seibert-Bailey, Strategic Health Care

Heideh Shahmoradi, James O’Keeffe and Mark Copeland, OS Strategies

Stephanie Silverman, Venn Strategies

Marsha Simon, MJ Simon & Co

Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies

Jonathan Slemrod, Parker Poling and John O’Neill, Harbinger Strategies

John Steitz and Russ Kelley, FTI Consulting

Alex Sternhell, The Sternhell Group

Mae Stevens, Banner Public Affairs

John Stipicevic, Scott Riplinger and Tim Pataki, CGCN Group

Gloria Dittus, Story Partners

David Tamasi and Ozzie Palomo, Chartwell Strategy Group

Elizabeth Vella Moeller, Craig Saperstein and Greg Laughlin, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Stewart Verdery, Ashley Hoy and T.A. Hawks, Monument Advocacy

Alex Vogel, Matt Keelen and Bob Van Heuvelen, The Vogel Group

Kimberly Wachen, Arent Fox Schiff

Henry Waxman, Waxman Strategies

Jared Weaver, Ansley Erdel and David Redl, Salt Point Strategies

Scott Weaver, HSA Strategies

Pierre Whatley, FS Vector

Tiffani Williams, Niki Carelli and Joe Hack, The Daschle Group

Eriade Williams, theGROUP DC

Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale

Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells

Susan Zook, Mason Street Consulting

Grassroots

Alexandra Adams and John Bowman, Natural Resources Defense Council

Carmiel Arbit and Dan Granot, Anti-Defamation League

Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America

Chelsea Barnes, Appalachian Voices

Johnathan Benton, Allied Pilots Association

Garrett Bess and Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action for America

Rukmani Bhatia and Adzi Vokhiwa, Giffords

Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers

Stacey Brayboy, KJ Hertz and Andrew Fullerton, March of Dimes

Kris Brown, Brady: United Against Gun Violence

Sara Chieffo and Tiernan Sittenfeld, League of Conservation Voters

Gentry Collins, American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce

Tom Conway and Roxanne Brown, United Steelworkers

Jewelyn Cosgrove, Melwood

Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association

John Feinblatt and Rob Wilcox, Everytown for Gun Safety

David Ferreira, Center for Responsible Lending

Desiree Filippone, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Tom Flynn, United Brotherhood of Carpenters

Joe Franco, LeadingAge

Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots

Aaron Grau, Invest in the USA

Ryan Greenstein, Global Health Advocacy Incubator

JT Griffin, Griffin Strategies

Vince Hall, Feeding America

Chip Hancock, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, Project on Government Oversight

Craig Holman, Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Greg Hynes and Jared Cassity, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers

Frederick Isasi, Families USA

Bradley Karbowsky and Derrick Kualapai, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD

Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union

Kristina Keenan, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund

Lisa Lacasse, American Cancer Society

Nancy LeaMond, AARP

Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform

Paolo Mastrangelo, Humanity Forward

Tom McClusky, CatholicVote

Adam Minehardt, Stellar Development Foundation

Janet Murguía, UnidosUS

Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Josh Nassar and Desiree Hoffman, United Auto Workers

Jason Ouimet, NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club

Mike Pierce, Student Borrower Protection Center

Sam Ricketts, Evergreen Action

Tom Rodgers, Global Indigenous Council

Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO

Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

Sally Schaeffer, Uncorked Advocates

Rebecca Shelton, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center

Hilary Shelton, Portia Reddick White and Patrice Willoughby, NAACP

Ted Stiger, Rural Community Assistance Partnership

Zack Tatz, Transport Workers Union

Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360

Katrina Velasquez and Allison Ivie, Center Road Solutions

Elise Wirkus, Issue One