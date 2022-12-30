5 Top Trends For Jobseekers To Know About In 2023

There have been plenty of changes to our working lives over the past two years. In 2020 the pandemic forced many to work from home while in 2021 The Great Resignation showed that workers weren’t afraid to jump ship in search of better opportunities.

This year, companies are playing tug-of-war with employees over return to work policies while also battling the competition for the best talent. In particular, employers are finding creative ways to adjust their hiring strategies in order to attract and retain talent in a pool that has shrunk over the last two years.

Despite looming talks of recession, workers continue to press for higher pay, stronger benefits, scheduling flexibility and a variety of other prerequisites. Needless to say, a lot is in store when it comes to workplace trends in 2023. Here’s what to expect in the future of work in the new year (and beyond).

1. Boosted benefits

While employers should invest in their people, either by paying them fairly or investing in enhanced training and benefits packages, one thing we’re sure to see is an increased expectation for organizations to help people with their financial situation.

The most progressive companies know that keeping people engaged with a strong workplace culture, learning and development opportunities, and wellbeing offerings will go some way toward stemming the turnover tidal wave. Worth noting on the The Hill Job Board are companies like IBM which offers an impressive range of competitive financial and health benefits and, crucially, support internal job rotation within the organization, through its innovative program Go Organic.

Alternatively, check out opportunities at Dow Jones where, in addition to attractive cash compensation, the company offers comprehensive and highly competitive benefits packages, with a variety of physical health, retirement and savings, caregiving, emotional wellbeing, transportation and other benefits.

2. Hybrid and remote working here to stay

Fully remote work options have declined slightly over the past year, but remote work can’t be totally ruled out in a post-pandemic work environment. Hybrid and remote work offered something employees hadn’t received much of before the pandemic: more balance between work and their personal lives.

It’s usually the first benefit employees cite when asked why they enjoy working from home. Industry reports suggest that this flexibility leads to increasing worker happiness as well as higher productivity. It’s not so much that everyone wants to work from home, but having the flexibility to shape their work around their lives is seen as essential for today’s workforce.

Check out companies such a PayPal, which is committed to improving its employee experience by championing a better work-life balance. This takes the form of proper mental health support, employee share options, decent health and life insurance, as well as a flexible work environment.

3. Four-day work weeks

Some companies are recognizing that shorter work weeks are a surefire way to offer employees a better work-life balance, as well as a tool to compete against companies with more lucrative compensation packages.

Four-day week trials have taken place in many countries in recent years including the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden and Iceland, and 2023 will see projects starting here in the US as well as Scotland, Canada and New Zealand.

Four-day work weeks were previously reserved for private companies looking for a change. But now, local governments are getting involved and experimenting with shorter work weeks too. In 2021, U.S. congresspeople proposed a shorter work week, solidifying the sentiment that decreased working hours are highly popular.

4. Salary transparency

The recent rise in pay transparency legislation is part of a long-term wave of pressure to enhance transparency––and therefore fairness––in the job market. This trend has been accelerated by technology, and especially by salary sharing websites like Glassdoor, which pool information from workers across industries, geographics and seniority levels.

Whether required by law or not, pay transparency can be a key tool in closing gender and racial pay gaps and companies such as Accenture are leading the way. Those seeking opportunities with Accenture in California, Colorado, New York City or Washington will have access to full information on compensation packages and on all benefits.

5. Emphasis on a diverse workforce

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives and values will be a critical component for companies that want to keep up a productive and positive workplace in 2023.

According to Glassdoor, two out of every three job seekers specifically look for companies with diverse workforces during their search. And research has long shown that a company’s bottom line benefits from the inclusion of a diverse workforce.

It can be challenging to figure out which companies are truly committed, but you can get a better feel for culture by reading company reviews (on sites like Glassdoor and indeed.com) or visiting the company website and social media postings. Look to organizations like Amazon Web Services (AWS) which fosters a recognised culture of inclusion.

For starters, the company has 10 employee-led affinity groups, reaching 40,000 employees in over 190 chapters globally. It believes strongly in embracing differences and hosts annual and ongoing learning experiences, including Conversations on Race and Ethnicity (CORE) and AmazeCon (gender diversity) conferences. Amazon’s culture of inclusion is reinforced within its 14 Leadership Principles, which remind team members to seek diverse perspectives, learn and be curious, and earn trust.

Even though the job search landscape continues to evolve, employees feel ever more empowered to find the right fit as their priorities in work and life change. There’s never been a better time to pursue a career you love, and even make a complete switch.