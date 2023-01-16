trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Lobbying

Most voters don’t want GOP to punish ‘woke’ companies: poll

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/16/23 8:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/16/23 8:00 AM ET
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (L) listens as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at a news conference
Getty Images

Voters largely don’t want Congress to punish companies for speaking out on certain social and political issues, according to a Morning Consult poll commissioned by the tech industry-backed Chamber of Progress and released on Monday. 

The survey found that a majority of voters wouldn’t want lawmakers to punish companies for speaking out against discrimination, openly supporting abortion rights or withholding campaign donations from Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), have promised to investigate some of the largest U.S. companies over their so-called woke politics, referring to support of the Black Lives Matter movement; environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, investing and abortion access, among other hot-button issues.

“While the Republican effort to punish companies that speak up on social issues might be popular with the far right, it’s completely out of touch with what most voters want to see from Congress,” Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich told The Hill. “This poll should be a wake-up call for Republicans — no one wants to see them silence the private sector.” 

Seventy-one percent of voters oppose Congress punishing companies that “speak out against discrimination,” including two-thirds of GOP respondents, according to the poll. 

Republicans were enraged when several major companies, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, spoke out against the Georgia GOP’s voting law that critics said discriminated against Black voters.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) punished Disney after the company spoke out against his “don’t say gay” bill.

“Companies like Disney, Coke and Delta should be focusing on their customers, not engaging in political fights,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who has also threatened retribution against “woke” companies, tweeted last year.

The survey found that 72 percent of voters don’t want Congress to punish companies that “speak out in support of reproductive rights.” While only a relatively small number of companies spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision last year that ended federal abortion protections, most large corporations pledged to help their employees access abortion services.

Nearly 6 in 10 respondents oppose punishing corporations for withholding donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Biden’s 2020 win. 

Dozens of companies froze their PAC donations to those lawmakers, including McCarthy, following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but most unpaused their giving over the last year following GOP outrage. 

Tech giants were some of the first corporations to withhold donations. Google and Meta stuck with their pledge throughout the 2022 election cycle. Those companies will be top targets of House GOP investigations into allegations of anti-conservative censorship.

McCarthy has specifically gone after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest corporate lobbying group, after it endorsed a slate of House Democrats in the 2020 election.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,006 midterm voters from Nov. 17-18. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Tags Biden companies corporations Disney Google Kevin McCarthy META Poll Rick Scott Ron DeSantis woke

More Business & Lobbying News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. MSNBC host confronts GOP House candidate over anti-LGBTQ Facebook post  
  3. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  4. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  5. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  6. Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany
  7. What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
  8. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  9. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  10. NY Democratic reps call on McCarthy, GOP to explain when they knew of ...
  11. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  12. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  13. SpaceX lights up the Florida sky with Falcon Heavy launch
  14. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  15. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  16. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  17. In the spirit of MLK, we must rediscover the purpose of education
  18. Push for over-the-counter naloxone may not help most vulnerable
Load more

Video

See all Video