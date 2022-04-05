Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

​Micron Technology Inc. hired Crossroads Strategies LLC to lobby on the FABS Act, a bill that would create a new tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing. Former Sens. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and John Breaux (D-La.) will work on the account.

​Raytheon Technologies Corp. hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on issues related to international tax, appropriations and FAA reauthorization. Ari Zimmerman, former GOP professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.

​Nokia of America Corp. hired TwinLogic Strategies LLP to lobby on supply chain processes, export control licensing, 5G deployment and Buy America restrictions, among other issues. Gregory Barnes, former Democratic counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

​Partner Therapeutics hired Putala Strategies to lobby on issues related to medical treatments for radiation exposure, cancer and COVID-19. Christopher Putala, former senior aide to President Biden during his tenure as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, will work on the account.

​Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. hired King & Spalding LLP to lobby on biosimilar legislation. Eva Temkin, former FDA acting director for policy at the office of therapeutic biologics and biosimilars, will work on the account.

RETAIL

​H-E-B Grocery Co. hired Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid LLC to lobby on issues related to retail grocery operations. Patrick Hayes, former chief of staff to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), will work on the account.

The Aarons Company Inc. hired Invariant LLC to lobby on supply chain and short-term lease ownership issues. Carolyn Coda, former Republican law clerk for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.