Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon.com hired HSA Strategies to lobby on satellite issues. Gregg Elias, former Democratic senior counsel for the Senate Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

​Amazon Web Services Inc. hired Capitol Venture LLC to lobby on cloud computing and technology issues. Jeremy Deutsch, former chief of staff to the House Republican Conference, will work on the account.

Activision Blizzard Inc. hired The Daschle Group to lobby on issues related to cybersecurity, data privacy and digital trade with China included in the China competitiveness bills. Joe Hack, former chief of staff to Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), will work on the account.

​BlackBerry Corp. hired The Vogel Group to lobby on cybersecurity, encryption, data privacy and other related issues. Alex Vogel, former chief counsel to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.), will work on the account.

SeatGeek hired the Tiber Creek Group to lobby on competition in the online events ticketing industry. Tim Molino, former counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Blockchain Association hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on issues related to currency regulation, energy consumption and blockchain technology. Stacey Rolland, former senior policy adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

The ​Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. hired Fulcrum Public Affairs LLC to lobby on the SAFE Banking Act. Dana Thompson, former chief counsel to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.