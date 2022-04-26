Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

Intel Corp. hired FS Vector LLC to lobby on patent reform. Andrew ​Barbour, former deputy assistant U.S. trade representative for congressional affairs, will work on the account.

​Amazon Web Services Inc. hired Tower 19 to lobby on cloud computing, digital transformation, cybersecurity and general technology issues. Jed ​Bhuta, former legislative director for former Rep. Heath Shuler (D-N.C.), will work on the account.

The ​News Media Alliance hired Fierce Government Relations to lobby on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would empower news organizations to negotiate with tech giants for ad revenue. Kirsten Chadwick, former special assistant for legislative affairs under former President George W. Bush, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

The ​Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America hired Ricchetti Inc. to lobby on issues related to the pharmaceutical industry. Jeff Ricchetti, brother of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, will work on the account.

Gilead Sciences Inc. hired Todd Strategy Group to lobby on drug pricing policy and supply chain issues. Paul Edattel, former chief health counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

AmerisourceBergen hired Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations LLC to lobby on issues related to the health care product supply chain and Strategic National Stockpile. Sander Lurie, former chief of staff to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), will work on the account.

CLIMATE

The ​League of Conservation Voters hired Pioneer Public Affairs to lobby on issues related to climate change, energy and environment. Charlie Ellsworth, former legislative assistant for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.