Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

The Big Tech-backed Chamber of Progress hired The Vogel Group to lobby on antitrust issues. Brad Howard, former chief of staff to Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), will work on the account.

Shopify Inc. hired Invariant LLC to lobby on issues related to online platforms, marketplace oversight and climate change. Anne MacMillan, former policy adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Coinbase Inc. hired Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC to lobby on issues related to the storage and trading of digital assets. Dwight Fettig, former Democratic staff director of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, will work on the account.

Opportunity Financial LLC hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on issues regarding financial matters. Brendan Dunn, former policy adviser and counsel to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

The ​National Association of Chain Drug Stores hired Prime Policy Group to lobby on Medicare and Medicaid pharmacy coverage and reimbursement issues and patient access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Emily Katz, former senior health policy adviser to former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

​Consolidated Rail Corp. hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby for funding opportunities with respect to rail infrastructure. Michael Friedberg, former staff director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s railroad subcommittee, will work on the account.

DEFENSE

​Ghost Robotics Corp. hired K&L Gates LLP to lobby on the use of unmanned ground vehicles by the federal government. Andrew ​Tabler, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Senate affairs, will work on the account.