Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

​Micron Technologies Inc. hired Off Hill Strategies LLC to lobby on the China competitiveness bill and international tax credits. Tripp Baird, former legislative director for former Sen. Mel Martinez (R-Fla.), will work on the account.

DISH Network Corp. hired Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC to lobby on issues related to satellite broadband and broadband competition. Jason Pizatella, former deputy chief of staff to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), will work on the account.

DirecTV hired Farragut Partners LLP to lobby on telecommunications legislation and regulation and privacy issues related to the gathering and use of online information. Former Rep. Ed Whitfield (R-Ky.) will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

The ​Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education and Regulation hired Alpine Advisors to lobby on issues related to government-wide federal regulation of cannabis. Former Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

The ​American Ambulance Association hired Alston & Bird LLP to lobby on implementation of legislation banning surprise medical bills and seeking additional funding for emergency preparedness. James Paluskiewicz, former Republican chief health counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

​Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. hired Sims Strategies LLC to lobby on legislation governing biosimilars and FDA user fees. Edward Prettyman, former legislative correspondent to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), will work on the account.

ENERGY

Exelon Corp. hired CGCN Group LLC to lobby on policies that would impact the transmission and distribution utility industry. Jay Cranford, former policy adviser to former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), will work on the account.