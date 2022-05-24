Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

Shopify hired Tiber Creek Group to lobby on issues related to sustainability, small businesses, competition policy and platform liability. Tim Molino, former counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.

The tech-backed Chamber of Progress hired Subject Matter to lobby on issues related to technology and competition. Steve Elmendorf, former senior adviser to former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.), will work on the account.

Education technology company Chegg Inc. hired CurrentStrategic LLC to lobby on issues related to workforce readiness programs, evidence-based education strategies and Pell Grants. Patrick Lyden, former chief of staff to former Rep. Michael Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), will work on the account.

Forensics firm Othram hired Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas Inc. to lobby for federal funding for forensic genetic genealogy. Elise Pickering, former executive director of the House Republican Policy Committee, will work on the account.

MANUFACTURING

Czech chemical company Draslovka Holding hired Blue Star Strategies LLC to lobby for EPA approval of a new chemical. Karen Tramontano, former deputy chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, will work on the account.

WeatherTech hired Lobbyit.com to lobby on issues related to online retail, intellectual property theft, counterfeiting and country of origin labeling for manufactured goods. Richard Hoar, former deputy chief of staff to Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Consolidated Rail Corp. hired Harvey Run Strategies LLC to lobby on issues regarding rail infrastructure funding. Former Rep. Pat Meehan (R-Pa.) will work on the account.