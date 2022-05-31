Bottom line

HEALTH CARE

Humana Inc. hired the S-3 Group to lobby on issues related to Medicare advantage, Medicare Part D and health care clinical services. Martin Reiser, former policy director for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account.

Medical device manufacturer ​Stryker Corp. hired Thorn Run Partners to lobby on workforce safety issues and appropriations. Christopher Lamond, former aide on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, will work on the account.

The ​National Pest Management Association hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on issues related to the federal law governing pesticide use. Cindy Brown, former chief of staff to Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), will work on the account.

EDUCATION

The ​National Education Association hired Clark Hill PLC to lobby on Department of Education appropriations and issues related to the Title 1 program and community schools. Leticia ​Mederos, former chief of staff to House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

DirecTV LLC hired Ogilvy Government Relations to lobby on issues related to retransmission consent reform, consumer privacy and media ownership. Karissa Willhite, former deputy chief of staff to Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American Securities Association hired FTI Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to capital formation, market structure and investor protection. John Steitz, former deputy chief of staff to Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), will work on the account.

The Modular Building Institute hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby on the Labor Department’s proposed changes to Davis-Bacon Act regulations. Caren Street, former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, will work on the account.