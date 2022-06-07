Bottom line

HEALTH CARE

The ​PBM Accountability Project hired Capitol Counsel LLC to lobby on issues related to pharmaceutical benefit manager reforms. Jonathan Kott, former senior adviser to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), will work on the account.

Humana Inc. hired ALB Solutions to lobby on issues related to health care payment policy, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D, and clinical services. Adam Buckalew, former deputy health policy director for the Senate Health Committee, will work on the account.

ENERGY

Uranium enrichment company ​Global Laser Enrichment LLC hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on issues related to nuclear fuel expenditures, appropriations and Department of Energy awards. Hunter Bates, former chief of staff to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), will work on the account.

​Xcel Energy hired Liebman & Associates Inc. to lobby on clean and sustainable energy technology research, development and demonstration. Murray ​Liebman, former staffer at the Department of Energy’s office of energy efficiency and renewable energy, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Chat app Discord hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to privacy and content moderation. Ashley Hoy, former director of coalitions for the Senate Republican Conference, will work on the account.

Simulation software company ​Ansys Inc. hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby on issues related to workforce development, hypersonics, microelectronics and 2023 appropriations funding. Leslie Pollner, former chief of staff to former Rep. Suzanne Kosmas (D-Fla.), will work on the account.

WORKFORCE

Skills training nonprofit NPower Inc. hired Venable LLP to lobby on issues related to apprenticeship training in the IT workforce. Yardly Pollas-Kimble, former chief of staff to Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), will work on the account.